Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge embrace Halloween spirit during cozy date night

The 'drivers license' hitmaker enjoyed Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood with beau Louis Partridge

  • By Hania Jamil
  |
Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend Louis Partridge are once again the perfect example of couple goals.

The head-over-heels pair were spotted clinging to each other as they enjoyed a date night at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood on Monday, October 13.

For their fun outing, the traitor crooner kept it cute and casual in a black-and-white striped sweater, baggy jeans, and a baseball bag with her label's name on it.

Olivia, who recently confirmed she is working on her third album, completed the look with a cream crossbody bag and a denim jacket tied around her waist.

Meanwhile, Louis rocked a brown zip-up sweatshirt layered over a white tee and loose-fitting jeans.

Several clicks of the pair went viral from their date, where they could be seen exchanging playful smiles and walking hand-in-hand as they made their way through the haunted attractions.

At one point, Olivia appeared startled as two clowns on stilts approached them as she covered her mouth in surprise while Partridge protectively stood close.

The duo later descended an escalator still hand-in-hand, clearly unfazed by the crowds around them.

Louis and Olivia were first romantically linked with each other in October 2023, when they were spotted together in the House of Guinness actor's hometown, London.

