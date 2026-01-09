Crans-Montana bar fire: Co-owner Jacques Moretti detained by Swiss authorities

Swiss authorities have detained Jacques Moretti, co-owner of the Le Constellation bar where a tragic New Year's Eve fire claimed 40 lives and injured 116 people.
Authorities revealed this week that the Le Constellation bar in the ski-resort town of Crans-Montana had not undergone safety inspections for five years, despite annual checks being required.
As per multiple reports, the chief prosecutor of the Valais region, Beatrice Pilloud said he was detained as a potential flight risk.
While, Jacques' wife and co-owner of the bar was allowed to remain free but under judicial supervision.
Both Morettis were questioned by prosecutors in Switzerland’s Wallis canton.
The co-owners have said they are "devastated," pledging "full co-operation" with the ongoing investigation.
Prosecutors believed that the fire began when partygoers celebrating New Year's Eve held champagne bottles with sparklers attached which ignited the soundproof foam.
On Friday, January 9, Switzerland observed a national day of mourning for the fire victims, starting with a one-minute silence.
Church bells rang for five minutes, public transport halted and Zurich airport briefly paused operations.
Swiss authorities previously launched a criminal investigation into the French managers of a bar who are suspected of having committed homicide by negligence, causing bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.