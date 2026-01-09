Gigi Hadid ditches blonde hair as Bradley Cooper addresses surgery rumours 

Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
The 'Maestro' star and the supermodel has been romantically connected since October 2023

Gigi Hadid has debuted a dramatic new hairstyle as her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, broke his silence on plastic surgery rumours. 

The supermodel shared a picture of her dyed hair chopped in a bob with wet styling, which was created for a Maybelline campaign and designed by Dimitris Giannetos.

Gigi's new look was paired with nude make-up and dark mascara, which is the face of the campaign. 

The renowned fashionista-turned-businesswoman has been sporting bobs, but this is the darkest she has ever gone. 

This new look by the mom-of-one came shortly after her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, had addressed the ongoing plastic surgery speculations. 

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old actor joined Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on the SmartLess podcast and spoke about the viral speculation regarding alleged cosmetic treatment. 

"I said, 'Well, there's a lot.' And then I was gonna say—because we keep reading that everybody thinks Bradley's had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I'm like, 'What people don't know is that he hasn't.' Right?" the host of the podcast asked the Maestro actor. 

To which, Bradley replied, "No, I get people coming up to me over the last couple of weeks. They're like, 'Oh, you look good!' Yeah, yeah, but it's crazy." 

For those unaware, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been romantically connected since October 2023.

The couple is yet to confirm their marriage plans.  

