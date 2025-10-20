Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, to JFK, Marilyn Monroe 5 secret hookups that left fans speechless 

Over the years, one thing that often shook the fans was the irresistible collision of fame and power, and even sometimes, it was explosive.
Throughout history and even in the present era, the private lives of global leaders and celebrities have made front-page headlines, often involving secrets, romance and scandal.
If Hollywood has taught us anything, it’s that relationships don’t always mean happily ever after and sometimes celebrity affairs steal the spotlight.
From Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy to Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry, here are the five most infamous affairs between celebrities and world leaders that had everyone talking.
Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy
The Legendary actress, who died of a barbiturate overdose at the age of 36 in 1962, once had a brief affair with the 35th President of the United States of America, John F. Kennedy.
Before her death, rumours had been swirling that Monroe was romantically involved with JFK.
Their death is a relationship which began in the commander-in-chief’s Madison Square Garden in 1962 – shook the world, as their romance came under the spotlight just a few months before the popular model’s mysterious death.
Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky
Similarly, the 1960s famous relationship of Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy, the 1990s political scandal made it to the headlines as the 42nd President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton and American activist Bill Clinton.
Then, the President’s affair with the White House intern led to his impeachment for perjury and obstruction of justice.
Monica Lewinsky gained popularity after Bill Clinton admitted in a taped grand jury testimony on August 17, 1998, that he had engaged in an "improper physical relationship" with the activist.
Their high-profile relationship lasted for 18 months, ending in 1997.
Montel Williams and Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris had been under the radar after then-President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.
Despite her defeat by now President Donald Trump, all eyes have been on the former senator.
Everything from her net worth, relationship with her father and record as an attorney general is now under the proverbial microscope – including her romantic history.
For those unaware, she has been happily married to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff since 2014. She previously dated a popular television host and public figure, Montel Williams.
The two were thoroughly dated in 2001, and their relationship ended around that same time as they both moved on to other relationships.
However, the past affair still creates buzz among fans.
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry recently broke the internet with their secret romantic relationship.
The Canadian Prime Minister and the pop star’s dating rumours escalated after photos of them kissing, during their luxury yacht getaway, went viral on social media.
As the photos circulated on the internet, it is believed that Justin is following in his father, the late former Prime Minister of Canada, Pierre Trudeau, who once dated American singer and veteran actress, Barbra Streisand.
However, the two have not addressed the speculations yet.
Pierre Trudeau and Barbra Streisand
Before Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry, there was Pierre Trudeau and Barbra Streisand in the 1960s and 1970s.
Justin may be following in his father’s footsteps by dating a world-famous musician.
Notably, in the late 1960s and 1970s, early in his first term, his father, Pierre, romanced none other than Barbra Streisand.
Barbra met Pierre in 1968 at the premiere of Funny Girl.
At the time, her personal life was complicated, to say the least.
Despite the high-profile relationship, the two were not meant to be, as the two parted ways on a negative note, which was briefly written in the songstress’s long-awaited memoir, My Name Is Barbra.