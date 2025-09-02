Home / Sports

Jimmy Bone, legendary Scottish footballer and manager dies at 75

Jimmy Bone started his remarkable career with Partick Thistle and went on to play for several clubs

Jimmy Bone, a well-know and beloved Scottish footballer has passed away at the age of 75.

He started his remarkable career with Partick Thistle and went on to play for several clubs in Scotland, England, Canada and Honk Kong.

These clubs include Norwich City, Sheffield United, Celtic, St Mirren, Toronto Blizzard, Hong Kong Rangers, Heart of Midlothian and Arbroath.

Arbroath, where Bone ended his playing career and later became manager, expressed deep condolence over his death in a statement, noting, "Jimmy passed away peacefully last night. All at Arbroath FC are devastated to share the passing of former player and manager, Jimmy Bone."

"Our thoughts go to Jimmy’s family and friends at this sad time," it added.

Bone played twice for the Scotland national team, scoring a goal in a 4-1 World Cup qualifying win against Denmark in 1974.

He also helped Partick and Norwich to move up to their top leagues and was also a part of Partick's famous 4-1 Scottish League Cup final victory over Celtic in 1971.

Bone, who began his coaching career in February 1985, later managed several clubs including, Airdrieonians, St Mirren, East Fife, Wits University in South Africa and Stenhousemuir, while also briefly acting as caretaker manager at Partick Thistle.

