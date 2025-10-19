Katy Perry spreads love during London gig as Justin Trudeau romance heats up  

Katy Perry has won the hearts of her little fans during her headline-grabbing performance in London, amid Justin Trudeau's budding romance.
The Dark Horse hitmaker shared a sweet moment backstage at her musical gig at The O2 in London last week.
In a viral video posted by ITV's This Morning on their official Instagram account, Perry was seen greeting nine children who are battling serious illnesses.
The emotional footage shows the little ones wearing colorful outfits as they patiently wait for the popstar to come to meet them from a nearby room.
Perry -who also owns a charity organization, Firework Foundation - has showered love on little kids, as the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter has previously shown her keen interest in working with the non-profit organization for the well-being of children.
The Hot N Cold crooner established her Firework Foundation in partnership with her sister, Angela Lerche, in 2018, to provide fans with exciting and heartwarming experiences.
This update about Katy Perry comes shortly after she broke the internet with the recent photos of her and Justin Trudeau spending quality time on a yacht.
The critically acclaimed singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister were spotted kissing while on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara on October 11.
As of now, the couple, who initially sparked romance speculation in July this year, has not made their relationship public yet.