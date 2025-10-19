Entertainment

Katy Perry spreads love during London gig as Justin Trudeau romance heats up

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker and the former Canadian Prime Minister first linked in July this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Katy Perry spreads love during London gig as Justin Trudeau romance heats up  

Katy Perry has won the hearts of her little fans during her headline-grabbing performance in London, amid Justin Trudeau's budding romance.

The Dark Horse hitmaker shared a sweet moment backstage at her musical gig at The O2 in London last week.

In a viral video posted by ITV's This Morning on their official Instagram account, Perry was seen greeting nine children who are battling serious illnesses.

The emotional footage shows the little ones wearing colorful outfits as they patiently wait for the popstar to come to meet them from a nearby room.

Perry -who also owns a charity organization, Firework Foundation - has showered love on little kids, as the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter has previously shown her keen interest in working with the non-profit organization for the well-being of children.

The Hot N Cold crooner established her Firework Foundation in partnership with her sister, Angela Lerche, in 2018, to provide fans with exciting and heartwarming experiences.

This update about Katy Perry comes shortly after she broke the internet with the recent photos of her and Justin Trudeau spending quality time on a yacht.

The critically acclaimed singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister were spotted kissing while on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara on October 11.

As of now, the couple, who initially sparked romance speculation in July this year, has not made their relationship public yet. 

Drew Barrymore shares first message after big win at Daytime Emmy ceremony

Drew Barrymore shares first message after big win at Daytime Emmy ceremony
The 'Drew Barrymore Show' host received huge accolade at the star-studded awards show

Tom Holland prioritises ‘Spider-Man’ role over ‘James Bond’ opportunity

Tom Holland prioritises ‘Spider-Man’ role over ‘James Bond’ opportunity
Marvel's contract for 'Spider-Man' keep Tom Holland away from 'James Bond' role

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ daughters step -out in glam at Kylie Jenner's star-studded party

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ daughters step -out in glam at Kylie Jenner's star-studded party
Jessie and D'lila Combs marked their first public appearance after Sean Diddy Combs sentence

Halle Bailey finally gets relief as Judge makes major ruling against ex DDG

Halle Bailey finally gets relief as Judge makes major ruling against ex DDG
DDG and Halle Bailey parted ways in October last year after spending two years together

Princess Diana nieces, Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza channel 'Barbie' at high-society event

Princess Diana nieces, Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza channel 'Barbie' at high-society event
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer stepped out at the inaugural British Museum Ball

Sabrina Carpenter brings sass to ‘SNL’ with ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’ performance

Sabrina Carpenter brings sass to ‘SNL’ with ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’ performance
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans swooning with her electrfying performance of ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’

Dua Lipa’s fiancé Callum Turner spills on wedding plans & shares key rule

Dua Lipa’s fiancé Callum Turner spills on wedding plans & shares key rule
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first sparked engagement rumours last Christmas

Sam Rivers departed from Limp Bizkit for 3 years due to fatal condition

Sam Rivers departed from Limp Bizkit for 3 years due to fatal condition
The 'Joyous Girl' singer, Sam Rivers, condition became so critical that a liver transplant in 2017 was the only option

Angelina Jolie’s striking inkwork steals show in daring backless dress

Angelina Jolie’s striking inkwork steals show in daring backless dress
Angelina Jolie mesmerizes in stunning black ensemble at Italy premiere of her new film ‘Couture’

Victoria Beckham fears for Harper as teen wants to be next Kylie Jenner

Victoria Beckham fears for Harper as teen wants to be next Kylie Jenner
Victoria Beckham has hinted that her daughter could become the next Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian sparks hilarious reaction over bizarre Academy Museum Gala look

Kim Kardashian sparks hilarious reaction over bizarre Academy Museum Gala look
‘The Kardashians’ star drops jaws with her strange appearance at Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

D4vd case: PI identifies mysterious Tesla driver before Celeste's body discovery

D4vd case: PI identifies mysterious Tesla driver before Celeste's body discovery
Private investigator detailed the discoveries made during his investigation in D4vd case