WhatsApp down: Users report widespread outage

Up to 88% of WhatsApp users reported issues while sending messages, 7% were unable to use the app

  • April 12, 2025
WhatsApp grappled with an outage worldwide as users reported experiencing severe disruptions using the instant messaging app. 

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the Meta-owned WhatsApp was inaccessible for hundreds of people at around 5:22 p.m. (IST) on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

In the USA, up to 88% of WhatsApp users reported issues while sending messages, 7% were unable to use the app, and the remaining 8% reported issues while receiving messages and uploading status.   

The issue was widely reported across different social media platforms, where users expressed dissatisfaction over the issue with accessing the app. 

As of now, there has been no official statement from Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, addressing the cause or expected duration of the outage.

However, WhatsApp has yet to address the issue.

The disruption seems to be part of a wider, global technical fault affecting the messaging app. 

