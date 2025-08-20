Pegula shuts down Draper 'exhibition' remark after win over Alcaraz, Raducanu

Jack Draper was told off by his US Open mixed doubles partner Jessica Pegula after a comment in a press conference.
The British world No. 5 and American world No. 4 are through to the semi-final of the revamped competition.
Draper and Pegula saw off Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in the opening round 4-2 4-2.
And they followed it up with a win over Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva 4-1 4-1.
Draper and Pegula are battling it out for a cheque worth £741k ($1million) and they are therefore taking it seriously.
The US Open's move to change the mixed doubles event has been criticised due to the short match format and because many doubles specialist players did not get an invite to feature.
Asked what it would be like to win, Draper's response got a cheeky glare from Pegula as he said: “It would mean a lot.
"Obviously it is like a bit of an exhibition format. It's nice to play with someone...
"What? What did I say? Have a bit of fun with it. I don't know. I like winning. It's good to win, right?"
In an awkward exchange, Pegula explained: "You shouldn't be saying that, but that's okay.
"It's not an exhibition. I know what you're saying."
However, Draper did not learn his lesson, continuing: "It's a bit of an exhibition, a bit of fun, why am I so locked in? It's a good opportunity to play, do well, get a lot of points in before next week.