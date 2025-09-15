Beyoncé brings glamour to Jay-Z’s casino night in diamonds

Beyoncé brought undeniable glamour to Atlantic City for husband Jay-Z’s charity initiative.
Taking to her Instagram account over the weekend, the Crazy in Love singer dropped glimpses into her recent dazzling look as she attended the Casino Night Gala for Jay-Z’s charity, REFORM Alliance, at the Ocean Casino Resort.
In the images, Beyoncé could be seen posing in a plunging bronze gown which accentuated her curves.
The Halo singer elevated her stylish look with a feathered brown coat over the top of her gown and a dazzling diamond necklace.
In one of the snaps, Beyoncé was seen sitting in a helicopter alongside Jay-Z, who looked sharped in a tux as they jetted off to the event.
Beyoncé's post comes just a day after she penned a sweet note for her loved ones and fans.
"Thank you so much for my birthday love. I'm thankful to God for another year. Peace and Love," she wrote alongside a carousel of her sizzling snaps.
The Crazy In Love looked stunning in a sheer, dark red gown that clung to her figure.
She completed her look with a black thong and bralette underneath with matching lace gloves.
The Casino Night Gala, which was raised more than $20 million to advance criminal justice reform across the United States, was also attended by the likes of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.