Michael Jordan opens up about most nerve-wracking experience of his career

NBA legend Michael Jordan has spoken in a rare interview during the opening night of the new season.
According to NINE, NBC is one of the new broadcasters of the sport in the US and was able to get the six-time champion to sit down for a series of interviews that will air across the season.
Jordan, the greatest Chicago Bulls player of all-time and arguably the greatest NBA player of all-time, has been elusive over the years, with the exception of his 'The Last Dance' documentary that dropped in 2020.
Speaking with long-time sports broadcaster Mike Tirico, Jordan made the surprising revelation that he hasn't played any basketball, casual or otherwise, in a long time.
Jordan told NBC, “I haven't picked up a ball in years. You don't see a hoop anywhere around here (my house) right? I was at the Ryder Cup and I rented a house from the owner and he came over to do pictures and grandkids and I was meet and greet and thanking them for allowing me to stay in the house and he had a basketball court.”
“He said 'I want you to shoot one free throw' and I said 'really? I've already paid for the house'. So, when I stepped up to shoot the free throw, that's the most nervous I have been in years. The reason being is those kids heard the stories from their parents about what I did 30 years ago. So their expectation is from 30 years prior ... and I haven't touched a basketball," he added.
Jordan is a regular at the Ryder Cup golf tournament, having been photographed at the event dozens of times over the years.