Sports

Michael Jordan opens up about most nerve-wracking experience of his career

Basketball legend Michael Jordan makes surprising admission about ‘most nervous’ Ryder Cup free throw

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Michael Jordan opens up about most nerve-wracking experience of his career
Michael Jordan opens up about most nerve-wracking experience of his career

NBA legend Michael Jordan has spoken in a rare interview during the opening night of the new season.

According to NINE, NBC is one of the new broadcasters of the sport in the US and was able to get the six-time champion to sit down for a series of interviews that will air across the season.

Jordan, the greatest Chicago Bulls player of all-time and arguably the greatest NBA player of all-time, has been elusive over the years, with the exception of his 'The Last Dance' documentary that dropped in 2020.

Speaking with long-time sports broadcaster Mike Tirico, Jordan made the surprising revelation that he hasn't played any basketball, casual or otherwise, in a long time.

Jordan told NBC, “I haven't picked up a ball in years. You don't see a hoop anywhere around here (my house) right? I was at the Ryder Cup and I rented a house from the owner and he came over to do pictures and grandkids and I was meet and greet and thanking them for allowing me to stay in the house and he had a basketball court.”

“He said 'I want you to shoot one free throw' and I said 'really? I've already paid for the house'. So, when I stepped up to shoot the free throw, that's the most nervous I have been in years. The reason being is those kids heard the stories from their parents about what I did 30 years ago. So their expectation is from 30 years prior ... and I haven't touched a basketball," he added.

Jordan is a regular at the Ryder Cup golf tournament, having been photographed at the event dozens of times over the years.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce makes big financial move ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding

Travis Kelce makes big financial move ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has made a major investment in one of his core childhood memories

LeBron James skips Warriors clash, sparking retirement remarks from Austin Reaves

LeBron James skips Warriors clash, sparking retirement remarks from Austin Reaves
The NBA star LeBron James is set to miss all five October games of the Los Angeles Lakers due to sciatica

Lewis Hamilton gambling ads banned over potential influence on minors

Lewis Hamilton gambling ads banned over potential influence on minors
Gambling ads featuring Lewis Hamilton and the Chelsea FC logo have faced immense scrutiny over fears of influencing children

Jurassic World Evolution 3 launched with innovative gameplay

Jurassic World Evolution 3 launched with innovative gameplay
Jurassic World Evolution 3 lets players to focus on assisting dinosaurs live safely with humans

Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic swap signed shirts in star-studded encounter

Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic swap signed shirts in star-studded encounter
Novak Djokovic and Cristiano Ronaldo send internet into frenzy after their surprise meeting

Travis Kelce 'groovin' after Kansas City Chiefs win over Las Vegas Raiders

Travis Kelce 'groovin' after Kansas City Chiefs win over Las Vegas Raiders
Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs claim thrilling victory over Las Vegas Raiders in NFL clash

Daniel Naroditsky, American chess grandmaster, passes away unexpectedly at 29

Daniel Naroditsky, American chess grandmaster, passes away unexpectedly at 29
Daniel Naroditsky's cause of death remains undisclosed after his unexpected passing

Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers rookie arrested after police chase

Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers rookie arrested after police chase
The Indiana Pacers guard was reportedly driving recklessly and prompted a police chase on I-65

Messi sends message of support to Argentina U-20s after historic loss

Messi sends message of support to Argentina U-20s after historic loss
Argentina lost the U20 World Cup final for the first time in four decades against Morocco

US GP: Oliver Bearman slams Yuki Tsunoda for 'dangerous' driving

US GP: Oliver Bearman slams Yuki Tsunoda for 'dangerous' driving
The Haas driver's car almost crashed with Yuki Tsunoda's vehicle after he failed to overtake on Lap 35

Draper, Fritz demand ATP changes after Djokovic's shock retirement in Riyadh

Draper, Fritz demand ATP changes after Djokovic's shock retirement in Riyadh
Novak Djokovic retires at the Six Kings Slam clash against Taylor Fritz for third position

Travis Kelce enjoys dinner date with Taylor Swift after Chiefs win over Raiders

Travis Kelce enjoys dinner date with Taylor Swift after Chiefs win over Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs claims a thrilling victory over Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Week 7 clash