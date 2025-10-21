Jurassic World Evolution 3 launched with innovative gameplay 

Frontier Developments has finally launched Jurassic World Evolution 3 on October 21, 2025.
Unlike the earlier games, the recently introduced game takes place after the movie Jurassic World Dominion and focuses on assisting dinosaurs live safely with humans.
Players will become a dinosaur conservation manager. They will have to care for the dinosaurs while keeping the park running and earning money. Every dinosaur has a score called Dinosaur Appeal (DA) that increases when they’re happy and healthy, and significantly decreases when they are sick.
It is one of the most interesting games with little detail in both the environment and dinosaurs. Moreover, there are fun references to the original Jurassic Park, like a scene where a T-Rex chases a goat.
Jeff Goldblum has also made a return as Dr. Ian Malcolm, guiding players through the tutorial.
In case of any obstacle, such as storm breaking fences and dinosaurs escaping, players can jump in and fix it by themselves by driving vehicles or flying helicopters.
The game consists of three modes, including Challenge, Campaign, and Sandbox. The Sandbox mode offers players full freedom to establish and control their parks any way they need.