Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic swap signed shirts in star-studded encounter

  • By Bushra Saleem
Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic, in a heartfelt gesture, exchanged signed jerseys during their star-studded encounter.

The Portuguese football star on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, shared a picture with the tennis star, Djokovic, on his Instagram story, leaving both tennis and football fans amazed.

The 40-year-old shared a post of the Lisboa Racket Center, in which the first club with padel courts in Portugal revealed its “new deluxe duo,” Ronaldo and Djokovic.

Sharing the exclusive photos of the star-studded meetup of football and tennis legends, the club wrote, “LRC's new deluxe duo are entitled to gifts... thank you, @djokernole!”

In the photos shared by LRC, CR7 could be seen holding the Paris Olympic gold medallist’s signed red shirt, while the 24-time Grand Slam champion showed Ronaldo’s No. 7 jersey with a sweet message for him as they posed for the camera.

The Portuguese club also revealed the pictures of the “gifts” that include a signed tennis ball “for Racket Club Lisboa” and a racket “for Cris CR7. Siiiuuu.”


The photos of the meeting came days after Djokovic revealed that he has no plans for retirement while revealing how Ronaldo has inspired him.

Speaking at a conference at Joy Forum, the 38-year-old said, “Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I really want to see how far I can go. If you look across all the global sports, LeBron James is still going strong, he is 40. Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady played until they were 40-something years old; it is unbelievable. They are inspiring me.”

It is worth noting that Ronaldo and Djokovic were in Riyadh at the same time, as the Serb was playing at the Six Kings Slam while the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner was representing Al Nassr at the Saudi Pro League.

