Sports

LeBron James skips Warriors clash, sparking retirement remarks from Austin Reaves

The NBA star LeBron James is set to miss all five October games of the Los Angeles Lakers due to sciatica

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
LeBron James skips Warriors clash, sparking retirement remarks from Austin Reaves
LeBron James skips Warriors clash, sparking retirement remarks from Austin Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers were beaten by the Golden State Warriors in the second game of NBA Opening Night by a score of 119-109.

On Tuesday, October 21, during the season opener, Luka Doncic led all scorers with 43 points to go along with 12 rebounds and nine assists, and Austin Reaves added 26 points with five rebounds and nine assists in the losing effort.

Jimmy Butler led the way for Golden State with 31 points as Stephen Curry added 23, and the Lakers' first game of the season ended in a tough loss at home.

LeBron James skipped the game due to sciatica, and it was reported earlier in the month that he would sit out the start of the 23rd NBA season of his career.

Following the loss, Reaves was asked about the "smaller fixes" and the adjustments they need to make with James out.

While he explained the changing of roles, he also made it clear what he would do if he were James.

"If I was LeBron James, I probably would've retired by now, but he's one of the greatest players to ever touch the basketball, so you have to do it as a collective group," Reaves said.

Doncic and Reaves did the most in the match with 69 combined points. The rest of the Lakers team combined for just 40 points, with Deandre Ayton scoring 10 in his LA regular-season debut.

James, at the age of 40, is still considered one of the top players in the game and an important asset to the Lakers team.

The Los Angeles Lakers will next face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in LA.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Lewis Hamilton gambling ads banned over potential influence on minors

Lewis Hamilton gambling ads banned over potential influence on minors
Gambling ads featuring Lewis Hamilton and the Chelsea FC logo have faced immense scrutiny over fears of influencing children

Jurassic World Evolution 3 launched with innovative gameplay

Jurassic World Evolution 3 launched with innovative gameplay
Jurassic World Evolution 3 lets players to focus on assisting dinosaurs live safely with humans

Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic swap signed shirts in star-studded encounter

Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic swap signed shirts in star-studded encounter
Novak Djokovic and Cristiano Ronaldo send internet into frenzy after their surprise meeting

Travis Kelce 'groovin' after Kansas City Chiefs win over Las Vegas Raiders

Travis Kelce 'groovin' after Kansas City Chiefs win over Las Vegas Raiders
Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs claim thrilling victory over Las Vegas Raiders in NFL clash

Daniel Naroditsky, American chess grandmaster, passes away unexpectedly at 29

Daniel Naroditsky, American chess grandmaster, passes away unexpectedly at 29
Daniel Naroditsky's cause of death remains undisclosed after his unexpected passing

Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers rookie arrested after police chase

Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers rookie arrested after police chase
The Indiana Pacers guard was reportedly driving recklessly and prompted a police chase on I-65

Messi sends message of support to Argentina U-20s after historic loss

Messi sends message of support to Argentina U-20s after historic loss
Argentina lost the U20 World Cup final for the first time in four decades against Morocco

US GP: Oliver Bearman slams Yuki Tsunoda for 'dangerous' driving

US GP: Oliver Bearman slams Yuki Tsunoda for 'dangerous' driving
The Haas driver's car almost crashed with Yuki Tsunoda's vehicle after he failed to overtake on Lap 35

Draper, Fritz demand ATP changes after Djokovic's shock retirement in Riyadh

Draper, Fritz demand ATP changes after Djokovic's shock retirement in Riyadh
Novak Djokovic retires at the Six Kings Slam clash against Taylor Fritz for third position

Travis Kelce enjoys dinner date with Taylor Swift after Chiefs win over Raiders

Travis Kelce enjoys dinner date with Taylor Swift after Chiefs win over Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs claims a thrilling victory over Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Week 7 clash

Doug Martin, former 'fans favourite' NFL star, passes away at 36

Doug Martin, former 'fans favourite' NFL star, passes away at 36
Tampa Bay Buccaneers remember Doug Martin with a heartfelt tribute after his tragic death

Verstappen makes comeback on 'unbelievable weekend' with dominant US GP win

Verstappen makes comeback on 'unbelievable weekend' with dominant US GP win
Max Verstappen's US Grand Prix win narrows Piastri's championship advantage as Norris finishes second