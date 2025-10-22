Travis Kelce makes big financial move ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding

Travis Kelce has dipped his toes into a brand new venture months after his engagement to the pop icon, Taylor Swift.
On Tuesday, October 21, it was reported that the self-described "lifelong Six Flags fan" Travis has invested in the theme park company.
The New York City-based investment firm JANA Partners announced it is working with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and other high-profile business people to "enhance shareholder value and improve the guest experience" at Six Flags theme parks.
In a press release, Travis said, "I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends. The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn't pass up."
Together, the group of investors own about 9% of economic interest in the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.
Travis, an Ohio native and theme park "superfan" previously highlighted his love for the Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky on an episode of the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.
As reported by People magazine, Cedar Point's parent company, Cedar Fair, merged with Six Flags in 2024.
The athlete explained that as a kid, he did not go on any of the roller coasters. It was not until he returned after college that he "finally [went] on the Millenium Force or the Dragster."
Travis's announcement video also included a compilation of clips of him visiting Cedar Point as a young kid. In one of the videos, he sits side-by-side with his mom, Donna Kelce, as they ride a train together.
The company also owns the Worlds of Fun amusement park in the Chiefs' hometown of Kansas City.