Sports

Jannik Sinner reaches Vienna Open semi-finals with victory over Bublik

Jannik Sinner lost his world No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz after the US Open final

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Jannik Sinner reaches Vienna Open semi-finals with victory over Bublik
Jannik Sinner reaches Vienna Open semi-finals with victory over Bublik

Jannik Sinner advanced to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open on Friday, October 24.

The world number two Sinner defeated Russian-born Kazakhstani professional tennis player Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

Sinner who is aiming to win his fourth tittle of the year has won 60 of his last 66 matches.

The 24-year-old Italian, who recently lost his world No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz after the US Open final played exceptionally well, losing at most one point per service game and putting pressure on Bublik, breaking his serve twice out of eight chances.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner said, “It is a tough, tough matchup. I am very happy. I tried to return as many balls as possible, I felt he was serving great today," as per Sportstar.

“He is a very dangerous player but I tried to stay as solid as possible, so I am very happy," the player added.

Sinner will now play Alex de Minaur for a place in the final, who defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini, marking his 53rd win of the 2025 season, second only to world number one Alcaraz on the ATP Tour.

Additionally, German world number three Alexander Zverev advanced to the next round after Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor withdrew from their quarter-final match.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Lewis Hamilton honours late dog Roscoe with touching birthday tribute

Lewis Hamilton honours late dog Roscoe with touching birthday tribute
Lewis Hamilton's famous dog which he often brought with him to races, got seriously ill with pneumonia

Cristiano Ronaldo crowned 'GOAT' over Lionel Messi in latest debate

Cristiano Ronaldo crowned 'GOAT' over Lionel Messi in latest debate
Ronaldo and Messi have been competing to be called the greatest footballer of all time for the past two decades

Hamilton cautions McLaren duo as F1 title battle with Max Verstappen heats up

Hamilton cautions McLaren duo as F1 title battle with Max Verstappen heats up
McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris battle with Max Verstappen for maiden F1 title

Sinner's Davis Cup absence sparks Italian captain's criticism over schedule

Sinner's Davis Cup absence sparks Italian captain's criticism over schedule
Italian captain Filippo Volandri calls for Davis Cup schedule change after Jannik Sinner withdraws

David Beckham pens emotional post for Lionel Messi after contract extension

David Beckham pens emotional post for Lionel Messi after contract extension
Lionel Messi signs a contract extension with Inter Miami, committing to the club until 2028

McLaren removes Lando Norris' repercussions after US Grand Prix incident

McLaren removes Lando Norris' repercussions after US Grand Prix incident
McLaren drops Lando Norris sanctions after Oscar Piastri takes blame for Austin Sprint crash

Lionel Messi tops MLS jersey sales for third straight year in 2025

Lionel Messi tops MLS jersey sales for third straight year in 2025
Lionel Messi remains MLS's most popular and marketable player since joining Inter Miami in 2023

Terry Rozier among six arrested in federal sports gambling investigation

Terry Rozier among six arrested in federal sports gambling investigation
Chauncey Billups, coach of the Portland Trail Blazers is one of 31 people charged in a separate case

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition launch delayed to 2026

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition launch delayed to 2026
Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will include the standard game, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, two new classes

Counter-Strike 2 community panic after $1,000 skins crash in value

Counter-Strike 2 community panic after $1,000 skins crash in value
The update expands 'Trade Up Contract,' enabling players to exchange five Covert (red) products for one knife and gloves item

Daniel Naroditsky's death sparks investigation into Vladimir Kramnik's conduct

Daniel Naroditsky's death sparks investigation into Vladimir Kramnik's conduct
Vladimir Kramnik faces disciplinary action over 'bullying' claims linked to Daniel Naroditsky's death

Iga Swiatek receives personal gift from Taylor Swift: 'So grateful'

Iga Swiatek receives personal gift from Taylor Swift: 'So grateful'
Taylor Swift pens special note for Iga Swiatek as she sends special gift for tennis star