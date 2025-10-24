Jannik Sinner reaches Vienna Open semi-finals with victory over Bublik

Jannik Sinner advanced to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open on Friday, October 24.
The world number two Sinner defeated Russian-born Kazakhstani professional tennis player Alexander Bublik in straight sets.
Sinner who is aiming to win his fourth tittle of the year has won 60 of his last 66 matches.
The 24-year-old Italian, who recently lost his world No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz after the US Open final played exceptionally well, losing at most one point per service game and putting pressure on Bublik, breaking his serve twice out of eight chances.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner said, “It is a tough, tough matchup. I am very happy. I tried to return as many balls as possible, I felt he was serving great today," as per Sportstar.
“He is a very dangerous player but I tried to stay as solid as possible, so I am very happy," the player added.
Sinner will now play Alex de Minaur for a place in the final, who defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini, marking his 53rd win of the 2025 season, second only to world number one Alcaraz on the ATP Tour.
Additionally, German world number three Alexander Zverev advanced to the next round after Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor withdrew from their quarter-final match.