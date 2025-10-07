Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina unveils ‘Barbie vibe’ YouTube channel

Georgina Rodriguez is expanding her global presence by taking to YouTube, launching a brand new channel that promises to give an up close look at her glamorous life.
According to Goal, a year after fiance Cristiano Ronaldo started his own hugely successful and record-breaking channel on YouTube, Georgina on Monday afternoon promoted her new channel on Instagram asking her 71.2 million followers to subscribe.
The initial launch came with three videos, one a welcome teaser, another titled Having fun with Cris: get to know us better, and a third that is a vlog-style behind the scenes look at a recent trip to Venice.
Within the first few hours, the channel had amassed just over 5,000 subscribers.
Georgina, who has been engaged to Ronaldo since August 2025 but in a relationship with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for nine years, has teased that her YouTube channel will offer fashion, business and lifestyle content.
Her welcome post also revealed plans to showcase her family life, likely meaning that Ronaldo and the children will additionally be featuring.
It is worth noting that when Ronaldo stepped into the YouTube space in 2024 with UR Cristiano, his channel broke records. Within 90 minutes, the length of a football match, he had one million subscribers, far outstripping his fiancee's relatively measly tally so far.
By the end of day one, the subscriber count had climbed rapidly to 10 million, and up to 15 million after 24 hours.