Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone runs 47.78, fastest women's 400m in 40 years

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shattered a 40-year record in running!
On Thursday, September 17, the US athlete ran the fastest women's 400 metres in four decades to claim world championship gold in 47.78 sec.
McLaughlin-Levrone stormed through the Tokyo rain to secure her first global gold in the flat 400 m, as she already has bagged two Olympic and one world titles over the hurdles.
The World Athletics Championships witnessed McLaughlin-Levrone sprinting across the track amid the wind and the rain to snatch the gold medal in less than 48 seconds.
Following the race, the 26-year-old spoke briefly to reporters; she noted, "I had faith in my training. I knew I had it in me to run that fast. It was just a matter of time."
"I knew the strength was there," said the two time Olympic champion. "I just knew that there was more in the tank. And I knew it was going to be a battle down the full stretch. It was a lot of hard work, a lot of prayer, a lot of trust in the process."
Previously, when McLaughlin-Levrone made the bombshell announcement that she is switching to 400 m from the hurdles, where she holds the world record and two Olympic and world titles, there were a lot of doubts.
Now, the American sprinter is just behind Marita Koch, who, in 1985, ran the 400 m in 47.60 sec, making the world record, which might be within Sydney's grasp.