Aryna Sabalenka reveals how Djokovic’s ‘date’ invite turned into mentorship

  By Bushra Saleem
World No. 1 women’s player Aryna Sabalenka has opened up about her newly formed friendship with tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

She has revealed how the Serbian superstar gives her advice and also talked about the time when he asked her to “go on a date.”

The Belarusian star, who is all set to compete at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, said she and Djokovic recently went on a double date with their partners, and it happened after they met while training in Athens earlier last month.

Sabalenka was there with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, while Djokovic was accompanied by his wife Jelena.

“Actually we saw each other on the courts. We were practicing. I don’t remember. We were just practicing together. We were at the same place. He was just like, Yeah, let’s go for the date. That’s how it happened. So Novak,” Sabalenka said.

The two couples later went out together, and Sabalenka shared photos on Instagram calling it a “dream double date.”

Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, also admitted that Djokovic has become something of a mentor for her this season.

The 2025 US Open winner revealed the most valuable advice she received from the 24-time major champion. “How to stay settled and how to look at everything as you’re looking from the outside on the situation on the court, off the court,” she said.

After defending her US Open title in September, Sabalenka has only played one other event - the Wuhan Open. She will now take part in the WTA Finals, with her opening match scheduled against Jasmine Paolini on November 2.

Sabalenka has never won the WTA Finals and she would be hoping to end the year on a high note as the top seed in Riyadh.

