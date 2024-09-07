Dick Cheney backs Kamala Harris, slams Donald Trump ahead of election

After the daughter and former US representative Liz Cheney's endorsement, former Vice President Dick Cheney also backed Kamala Harris for the presidential election.
According to CBS News, Cheney announced that he would vote for the Republican nominee in a statement on Friday, September 6, saying, “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris."
Right before showing support for Harris, the former vice president criticised Donald Trump for trying to steal the 2020 elections and called him untrustworthy.
He said, “In our nation's 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.”
The 83-year-old further added, “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again.”
Moreover, former US representative Liz Cheney also endorsed the vice president at Duke University on Wednesday.
She asserted, “As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. And because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris."
Furthermore, Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said they are proud to have Congresswoman Cheney's vote and Vice President Cheney's support and ‘deeply respect his courage to put country over party.’