Mamdani's victory speech ends with 'Dhoom Machale' song, sparking frenzy

Zohran Mamdani created history as the youngest and first Muslim mayor of the largest city of the United States, New York.
After winning the New York City mayoral election, the 34-year-old delivered his victory speech in Brooklyn on Tuesday, November 04, in front of the massive and loud cheering crowd.
Mamdani issues a challenge to Trump:
During his 20-minute speech, the first socialist mayor elected by the New Yorkers directly addressed US President Donald Trump, who warned to cut metropolis federal funding if “communist” Mamdani got elected, and also criticised his Andrew Cuomo.
The Democrat said, “So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up. To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us. We will hold bad landlords to account because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants.”
He also vowed to end the culture of corruption that allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks.
Mamdani wishes Cuomo the best after election win:
Talking about Cuomo, who lost the party primary to him and decided to run independently in the elections, he added, “I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in his private life, but that [will be] the final time I utter his name.”
Notably, Trump on the eve of the election endorsed Cuomo and asked New Yorkers to vote for him.
As of 12am Wednesday, November 5, Mamdani secured 50.4% of votes to independent candidate Cuomo’s 42%. Meanwhile, GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa came in third with a rock-bottom 7.1%.
Beats of the 'Dhoom Machale' song at Zohran Mamdani's victory speech:
After Mamdani ended his fiery speech, the iconic Bollywood song Dhoom Machale started as his wife, Rama Duwaji, and his parents, Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair, joined him on stage.
The song selection sparked a frenzy on the internet as users praised the “iconic” choice of the song for the “iconic moment and iconic man.”
A user wrote, “This was not on my bingo card, and as soon as I heard it, I was like, AIN’T NO WAY! Good shot, @zohrankmamdani.”
“This is so filmy I love it!!!” another added.
The third one commented, “No way did they play that soundtrack. Hahaha, love this.” Another said, “The aunties in the WhatsApp groups are going to think this is AI.”