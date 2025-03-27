Oxford English Dictionary adds unique words you never knew existed

The Oxford English Dictionary has recently added new and unique words to the English language!
One such word is "gigil" (pronounced ghee-gill) which comes from the Filipino language which is used to describe intense feeling of excitement or affection.
As per multiple outlets, another word, "alamak," from Singapore and Malaysia, is an expression used to show surprise or shock.
Both words have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary as "untranslatable" words without direct English equivalents.
When people speak English along with other languages they sometimes use words from those languages to express ideas that don't have a direct English equivalent.
Related: EU advice citizens to stock up essentials amid Russia conflict concerns
This is called borrowing and if a borrowed word is used often enough, it becomes a natural part of their vocabulary.
The Oxford English Dictionary notes that many of the newly added words from Singapore and Malaysia are names of traditional dishes.
Along with gigil, other Filipino words have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary.
These include videoke, the Philippine version of karaoke that features a scoring system, and salakot, a traditional wide-brimmed hat commonly worn by farmers.
The dictionary also recognizes Filipino adaptations of English words, such as "terror", which is used to describe a strict or harsh teacher.
The Oxford English Dictionary is one of the largest and most comprehensive dictionaries in the English language.
Related: Iron Age hoard linked to ancient elites uncovered in stunning discovery