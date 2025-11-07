Simone Biles flaunts dazzling new $50K Audemars Piguet watch

Olympic champion Simone Biles has added another dazzling piece to her jewellery collection.
Biles took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 6 to show her fans a striking new watch.
In the images, the gymnast was seen wearing a beautiful Royal Oak Offshore model made by the luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet.
The watch stands out with salmon-coloured dial in Audemar's Piguet's signature "Lady Tapisserie" design, surrounding by a stainless steel bezel with 32 sparkling diamonds, worth $50,000.
Along with showing off her new watch, Biles also shared a photo of the white-gold Royal Oak Mini her husband, Jonathan Owens gifted her in the previous year, captioning it, "My 2 babies."
The small 23mm watch has a pale blue dial with a white-gold bezel and bracelet.
Beside this, Biles recently made headlines when she revealed she had three cosmetic surgeries in a TikTok video.
"I’ve had three plastic surgeries, and two of them you would never be able to tell," she admitted.
According to Biles' statement, one procedure was a lower blepharoplasty to fix sagging and puffy lower eyelids.
The other procedure was on her earlobe which she needed to repair which was damaged when her earing was pulled out as a child.