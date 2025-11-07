Sports

Simone Biles flaunts dazzling new $50K Audemars Piguet watch

Simone Biles shows off stunning new $50,000 diamond watch in her latest Instagram Stories

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Simone Biles flaunts dazzling new $50K Audemars Piguet watch
Simone Biles flaunts dazzling new $50K Audemars Piguet watch

Olympic champion Simone Biles has added another dazzling piece to her jewellery collection.

Biles took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 6 to show her fans a striking new watch.

In the images, the gymnast was seen wearing a beautiful Royal Oak Offshore model made by the luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet.

The watch stands out with salmon-coloured dial in Audemar's Piguet's signature "Lady Tapisserie" design, surrounding by a stainless steel bezel with 32 sparkling diamonds, worth $50,000.

Simone Biles flaunts dazzling new $50K Audemars Piguet watch

Along with showing off her new watch, Biles also shared a photo of the white-gold Royal Oak Mini her husband, Jonathan Owens gifted her in the previous year, captioning it, "My 2 babies." 

Simone Biles flaunts dazzling new $50K Audemars Piguet watch

The small 23mm watch has a pale blue dial with a white-gold bezel and bracelet.

Beside this, Biles recently made headlines when she revealed she had three cosmetic surgeries in a TikTok video.

"I’ve had three plastic surgeries, and two of them you would never be able to tell," she admitted.

According to Biles' statement, one procedure was a lower blepharoplasty to fix sagging and puffy lower eyelids.

The other procedure was on her earlobe which she needed to repair which was damaged when her earing was pulled out as a child.

Advertisement
Advertisement

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy
GTA 6 delay comes after the shocking layoff of 30-40 employees for 'gross misconduct'

Ruben Amorim wins Premier League manager of the month for October

Ruben Amorim wins Premier League manager of the month for October
Ruben Amorim joined Manchester United in November 2024 by signing a contract that will last until June 2027

Lamine Yamal told to take inspiration from Messi, Ronaldo amid rising hype

Lamine Yamal told to take inspiration from Messi, Ronaldo amid rising hype
Lamine Yamal is officially recognized as one of the best footballers in the world at just 18 years of age

Lewis Hamilton opens up on £64 million lawsuit in rare move

Lewis Hamilton opens up on £64 million lawsuit in rare move
The British driver has talked about Felipe Massa's 2008 lawsuit against Bernie Ecclestone, F1, and the FIA for the first time

7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux becomes tallest basketball player in NCAA

7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux becomes tallest basketball player in NCAA
The teen, who holds the Guinness World Record as the world's tallest teenager, has made his college basketball debut

Geno Smith suffers leg injury as Raiders fall to Broncos

Geno Smith suffers leg injury as Raiders fall to Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback has been deemed questionable for return after the Raiders vs Broncos clash

GTA 6 delayed for months after Rockstar Games' shocking layoffs

GTA 6 delayed for months after Rockstar Games' shocking layoffs
Grand Theft Auto 6 is delayed once again as Rockstar Games gets accused of busting union by firing workers

Cristiano Ronaldo criticism of Man Utd draws Amorim’s 'straight' response

Cristiano Ronaldo criticism of Man Utd draws Amorim’s 'straight' response
Ruben Amorim has admitted Manchester United have 'made a lot of mistakes'

Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas Cowboys defensive end dies at 24

Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas Cowboys defensive end dies at 24
Kneeland was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys as the 56th player overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft

Cristiano Ronaldo could take 'unexpected' path after retirement, claims ex-United star

Cristiano Ronaldo could take 'unexpected' path after retirement, claims ex-United star
Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprising post-retirement plan revealed by ex Manchester United teammate Teddy Sheringham

Roblox faces public court case over alleged child exploitation

Roblox faces public court case over alleged child exploitation
Roblox is sued by a father of 13-year-old, who found that a predator had targeted hisson on platform and later exploited him on Discord

GTA 6 studio under hot water after ‘shameless’ firing of 30+ employees

GTA 6 studio under hot water after ‘shameless’ firing of 30+ employees
Rockstar Games kicks out nearly 30 to 40 employees across its UK and Canada offices months ahead of GTA 6 release