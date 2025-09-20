Ruben Amorim rules out change, claims 'not even Pope' could convince him

Ruben Amorim stands firm on his 3-4-3 formation for Manchester United, as he claimed that “not even the Pope” could change him.
According to Goal, Manchester United is currently witnessing one of the worst eras of the club under the Portuguese coach, with the worst win percentage since the Second World War.
The latest humiliating defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League clash last week has left them with a meagre four points from four league games.
However, when asked about changing his plan, Amorim replied, “No, no, no. No one, not even the Pope, will change [me]. This is my job, this is my responsibility, this is my life. So, I will not change that. There will be an evolution, but we need to make all the good steps.”
“If I’m a player and I have a coach that, with a lot of pressure and all around the world, they are saying, ‘You need to change the system’ – if I change in this moment, the players will look at me in a different way…I hope to have the time to change, but they will change. I’m just trying to win games, trying to see what is the best option to win the next game,” he added.
The 40-year-old also vowed to work on the “moments” that led to the club’s setback during the games against City and Fulham before their next game.
After an embarrassing exit from the Carabao Cup following a loss to League Two's Grimsby Town and a defeat from Manchester City, Amorim has won only eight of 31 Premier League matches with Manchester United.