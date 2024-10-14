World

Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Putins potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraines prosecutor general
Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general

There is speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend the G20 summit in Brazil in the upcoming month.

Following that, Ukraine's top prosecutor is now urging authorities to detain Putin if he makes an appearance.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in a statement that it's important for the international community to stand united and hold Putin accountable.

He further added, “Due to information that Putin may attend the G20 summit in Brazil I would like to reiterate that it's an obligation for the Brazilian authorities as a state party of the Rome Statute to arrest him if he dares to visit.”

"I truly hope that Brazil will arrest him, reaffirming its status as a democracy and a state governed by the rule of law," he said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March, after the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia had started.

This warrant accused him of the war crime of deporting children.

Later, Russia denied the allegations and labelled the ICC warrant as “null and void.”

In response to a question about whether a decision had been made regarding Putin’s participation in the upcoming meeting of the world’s 20 major economies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "No. When a decision is made, we will let you know."

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

World News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
São Paulo struggles with widespread power outages following devastating storm
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Donald Trump pledges significant immigration reforms to secure border control
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Poland's parliament speaker rejects Tusk's proposal to suspend asylum rights
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Kamala Harris unveils bold new policies to win over black voters ahead of 2024 election
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Lithuania may have Social Democrat leader as PM after elections
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
North Korea to destroy cross border roads amid escalating tension with South Korea
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Third assassination attempt? Police arrest armed man outside Trump rally
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Ukraine blasts Russia for alleged execution of captured troops after latest accusations
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Afghanistan stands at 116th in Global Hunger Index amidst worsening food crisis