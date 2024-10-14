Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general

There is speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend the G20 summit in Brazil in the upcoming month.
Following that, Ukraine's top prosecutor is now urging authorities to detain Putin if he makes an appearance.
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in a statement that it's important for the international community to stand united and hold Putin accountable.
He further added, “Due to information that Putin may attend the G20 summit in Brazil I would like to reiterate that it's an obligation for the Brazilian authorities as a state party of the Rome Statute to arrest him if he dares to visit.”
"I truly hope that Brazil will arrest him, reaffirming its status as a democracy and a state governed by the rule of law," he said.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March, after the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia had started.
This warrant accused him of the war crime of deporting children.
Later, Russia denied the allegations and labelled the ICC warrant as “null and void.”
In response to a question about whether a decision had been made regarding Putin’s participation in the upcoming meeting of the world’s 20 major economies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "No. When a decision is made, we will let you know."