News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Hypertension-related deaths rise fourfold among young women, study

Up to 5 of every 100,000 deaths among 25- to 44-year-old women in 2023 developed cardiac-related issues due to hypertension

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Hypertension-related deaths rise fourfold among young women, study
Hypertension-related deaths rise fourfold among young women, study

A recent study discovered that mortality rates due to hypertension are significantly increasing among young women, with rates quadruple during the past twenty years

Researchers found that up to 5 of every 100,000 deaths among 25- to 44-year-old women in 2023 developed cardiac-related issues due to hypertension, in contrast to 1 in 100,000 in 1999.

For the study, scientists assessed death certificate data from 1999 to 2023. Over 29,000 women passed away from high blood pressure-related heart disease during that period.

Black women had an increased blood pressure-related death rate, at nearly 9 per 100,000 than just over 2 per 100,000 for white women.

Southern women had nearly 4 deaths per 100,000 related to hypertension-related cardiac disease compared to nearly 3 deaths in the Midwest and about 2 in the Northeast and the West.

It is important to note that women experience certain sex-related health risks during their lifetimes, related to changes that may occur during pregnancy or during pre-menopausal period.

Lead researcher Dr. Alexandra Millhuff stated, “We need to be screening patients of this demographic for hypertension more aggressively, and that includes mitigating risk factors and possibly using antihypertensive medications.”

“Even though hypertension is more prevalent in older populations, it’s something that we need to be vigilant about in younger populations, as well,” Milhuff added.

Researchers are slated to present the findings March 29 at an ACC meeting in New Orleans, as it's considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Around 90K bottles of children's ibuprofen recalled after 'foreign substance' complaints
Around 90K bottles of children's ibuprofen recalled after 'foreign substance' complaints
Legionnaires' disease outbreak: Deadly bacteria sparks health alert
Legionnaires' disease outbreak: Deadly bacteria sparks health alert
Women’s cancer survival advantage comes with major treatment risks
Women’s cancer survival advantage comes with major treatment risks
Music may reduce anxiety symptoms, study finds
Music may reduce anxiety symptoms, study finds
Is coffee beneficial for brain health? Here’s what study says
Is coffee beneficial for brain health? Here’s what study says
Meningitis outbreak: 2 died, 11 university of Kent’s student hospitalised
Meningitis outbreak: 2 died, 11 university of Kent’s student hospitalised
Younger stroke survivors may navigate mental health challenges, study
Younger stroke survivors may navigate mental health challenges, study
Study associates ultra-processed foods to poor bone health
Study associates ultra-processed foods to poor bone health
THESE symptoms in people under 45 may require Colorectal cancer screening
THESE symptoms in people under 45 may require Colorectal cancer screening
Do multivitamins help slow the ageing process? Experts weigh in
Do multivitamins help slow the ageing process? Experts weigh in
Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows
Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows
Terrifying birth occurred in England after ‘Panicked’ midwife left room
Terrifying birth occurred in England after ‘Panicked’ midwife left room

Popular News

'The Bachelorette' star Grant Ellis slams Taylor Frankie Paul as ABC cancels show

'The Bachelorette' star Grant Ellis slams Taylor Frankie Paul as ABC cancels show
2 hours ago
Iran claims strike on American F-35, US reports emergency landing

Iran claims strike on American F-35, US reports emergency landing
2 hours ago
Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors

Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors
2 hours ago