Drinking coffee each day could slash heart‑condition risk by 30 %, study

A new study has revealed surprising benefits of drinking coffee for your cardiovascular health.
Experts have discovered that drinking a cup of coffee everyday could lower the risk of heart rhythm disorder, Daily Mail reported.
Experts have discovered a link between the caffeinated drink and a lower risk of atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes a rapid, irregular heartbeat and can lead to stroke and heart failure.
This is surprising, they say, because doctors typically recommend people with heart issues avoid caffeine out of fear it will trigger symptoms.
The team, from the University of California, San Francisco, enrolled 200 coffee-drinking patients with persistent atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter for their study.
Participants were scheduled for electrical cardioversion, a treatment that uses a single electrical shock to shift the heart back into a normal rhythm.
They were then randomly assigned either to drink one cup of caffeinated coffee or an espresso shot each day for six months, or abstain completely from coffee and other caffeinated products.
Analysis revealed the group that consumed coffee had a 39 per cent lower risk of recurrent atrial fibrillation episodes.
In addition to its anti-inflammatory effects, the researchers speculate that drinking coffee might also reduce the risk simply by making people consume fewer unhealthy beverages.