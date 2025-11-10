Health

Drinking coffee each day could slash heart‑condition risk by 30 %, study

Coffee linked to lower risk of common heart rhythm disorder, atrial fibrillation

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Drinking coffee each day could slash heart‑condition risk by 30 %, study
Drinking coffee each day could slash heart‑condition risk by 30 %, study

A new study has revealed surprising benefits of drinking coffee for your cardiovascular health.

Experts have discovered that drinking a cup of coffee everyday could lower the risk of heart rhythm disorder, Daily Mail reported.

Experts have discovered a link between the caffeinated drink and a lower risk of atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes a rapid, irregular heartbeat and can lead to stroke and heart failure.

This is surprising, they say, because doctors typically recommend people with heart issues avoid caffeine out of fear it will trigger symptoms.

The team, from the University of California, San Francisco, enrolled 200 coffee-drinking patients with persistent atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter for their study.

Participants were scheduled for electrical cardioversion, a treatment that uses a single electrical shock to shift the heart back into a normal rhythm.

They were then randomly assigned either to drink one cup of caffeinated coffee or an espresso shot each day for six months, or abstain completely from coffee and other caffeinated products.

Analysis revealed the group that consumed coffee had a 39 per cent lower risk of recurrent atrial fibrillation episodes.

In addition to its anti-inflammatory effects, the researchers speculate that drinking coffee might also reduce the risk simply by making people consume fewer unhealthy beverages.

Advertisement
Advertisement

How seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects your mood?

How seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects your mood?
SAD symptoms may vary from person to person but often include reduced energy, persistent sadness, and more

FDA recalls baby formula in 10 US states tied to infant botulism

FDA recalls baby formula in 10 US states tied to infant botulism
Infant botulism is a serious illness that occurs when a baby ingests Clostridium botulinum spores, which produces toxins in large intestine

Concussion patients at increased risk of traffic accidents, study

Concussion patients at increased risk of traffic accidents, study
Concussions can lead to dizziness, insomnia, slower reaction times, brain fog, and other factors that impair driving

Here's why Americans worry most about aging

Here's why Americans worry most about aging
Adults under the age of 65, 67% feel worried about aging, citing concerns over health, finances, and being a burden

THESE common household items can harm babies and toddlers

THESE common household items can harm babies and toddlers
Here are common household dangers responsible for several preventable injuries

Does performing physical activity benefit women with advanced breast cancer?

Does performing physical activity benefit women with advanced breast cancer?
Results indicated enhanced balance reduced fall risks and restored independence for a few patients

Wegovy and Zepbound prices slashed to $149 under new deal

Wegovy and Zepbound prices slashed to $149 under new deal
Donald Trump announced deals aim to make weight loss treatments more accessible

Lower-risk breast cancer patients may avoid radiation therapy, study

Lower-risk breast cancer patients may avoid radiation therapy, study
Experts mentioned radiation remains essential for higher-risk patients but being used less often in lower-risk cases

Experts warn UK facing highly infectious bird flu yet

Experts warn UK facing highly infectious bird flu yet
Up to 26 farm outbreaks have been confirmed that include 22 in England since October, leading to widespread deduction of flocks

Wegovy and Zepbound prices may drop to $149/month, Administration says

Wegovy and Zepbound prices may drop to $149/month, Administration says
This change would mark a significant reduction from current prices that may surpass $1,000 per month

Report warns GPs requires ADHD training amid increasing demand

Report warns GPs requires ADHD training amid increasing demand
Taskforce urged more support for individuals on waiting lists for young individuals providing early, needs-based support for ADHD

What is DASH Diet and why is it essential for hypertensive individuals?

What is DASH Diet and why is it essential for hypertensive individuals?
DASH diet fosters steady energy, weight control, and enhanced overall nutrition