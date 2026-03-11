Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know 

Luka Doncic has confirmed his split from his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, amid a custody battle involving their two daughters.
The Los Angeles Lakers star issued a statement to ESPN, speaking out about his now-broken engagement and his daughters' future in the US.
"I love my daughters more than anything and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the US during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," Doncic noted.
He added, "Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can."
The couple share two daughters, Gabriela, born in late 2023 while Doncic was still playing for the Dallas Mavericks, and Olivia, who was born in Slovenia in December.
Doncic' statement came after TMZ Sports reported that Goltes filed a petition in California seeking child support and attorney fees from him.
As per the filing, Goltes returned to Slovenia in May 2025 and their two daughter have lived with her since.
It was reported that Doncic was blindsided and had "no idea" that the petition was filed.
Sources have shared that the 27-year-old pays for their daughters' expenses "without limitation".
About Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes' relationship:
Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes were together for nearly a decade before their separation, and the pair knew each other for much longer, as they were childhood friends.
The Lakers star proposed to Goltes in July 2023.