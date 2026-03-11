News
Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

Zendaya was seen wearing a gold ring on her index finger during Paris Fashion Week amid Tom Holland's wedding speculations

Amid wedding rumours and the internet making speculations about their romance, Tom Holland stepped out without a wedding band in Miami.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Spider-Man star was photographed enjoying a walk in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, March 11, without a ring on his left hand.

He was joined by his brothers, as he rocked a casual fit, featuring a white t-shirt and a pair of jeans.

Tom's sunny stroll came a day after Zendaya stepped out with a gold band on her index finger during Paris Fashion Week.

While neither the Dune actress nor Tom has confirmed their marriage news, her long-time stylist, Law Roach, made headlines after he teased that the pair has already tied the knot.

During an interview at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards earlier this month, Roach noted, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

The couple first sparked dating rumours in 2016 when they were cast alongside each other in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In July 2021 paparazzi captured Tom and Zendaya sharing a kiss inside a car in LA, confirming their romance.

Previously, Tom said that they are both determined to keep their relationship private, as it has "nothing to do" with their careers.

