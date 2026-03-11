News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March

The recently introduced titles of Playstation Plus free games include PGA Tour 2K25, Slime Rancher 2, more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March

PlayStation has officially launched a new batch of free games, following its monopoly of releasing some exciting games every month.

The recently introduced titles will appear on PS Plus Essential this month. If you are already a subscriber, then you can redeem these games and add them to their libraries for the whole month.

Playstation Plus free games announced

As PlayStation announced last week, the four new games set to hit the PS Plus this month are PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise, Slime Rancher 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road.

PGA Tour 2K25

It’s a part of the long-running golf franchise of video games, allowing players to create a golfer and outdo their rivals in several tournaments across a variety of courses.

Monster Hunter Rise

The recently introduced game may be less impactful as World or Wilds, but it builds upon the series’ formula and interesting style.

The game lets players create a hunter, aiming to kill or capture some monsters out in the world.

Slime Rancher 2

Do you enjoy open-ended gameplay with some grinding involved? If yes, then Slime Rancher 2 is one of the best games for you.

It will let you travel to a distant planet where players can initiate a ranch to raise and breed smiles that offers you different ways to upgrade your structure.

Iran's team gets World Cup green light from Trump despite ongoing conflict
Iran's team gets World Cup green light from Trump despite ongoing conflict
Ronda Rousey trained during pregnancy to face Gina Carano in comeback fight
Ronda Rousey trained during pregnancy to face Gina Carano in comeback fight
Mario Day 2026: Everything to know about major announcements
Mario Day 2026: Everything to know about major announcements
Luka Dončić makes ‘tough’ life decision, takes fiancée Anamaria Goltes to court
Luka Dončić makes ‘tough’ life decision, takes fiancée Anamaria Goltes to court
Jake Paul fires back at Francis Ngannou’s blazing challenge: ‘I’m down’
Jake Paul fires back at Francis Ngannou’s blazing challenge: ‘I’m down’
Joey Barton in custody over 'serious assault’ near golf club
Joey Barton in custody over 'serious assault’ near golf club
Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia after anthem protest
Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia after anthem protest
Alcaraz battles back to beat Arthur Rinderknech, remains unbeaten in 2026
Alcaraz battles back to beat Arthur Rinderknech, remains unbeaten in 2026
Dolphins release Tua Tagovailoa after six years to sign Malik Willis
Dolphins release Tua Tagovailoa after six years to sign Malik Willis
Emma Raducanu admits 'long way to go' after Amanda Anisimova loss
Emma Raducanu admits 'long way to go' after Amanda Anisimova loss
George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP
George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP
Coco Gauff breaks silence after scary arm injury at Indian Wells
Coco Gauff breaks silence after scary arm injury at Indian Wells

Popular News

Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

48 seconds ago
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March

PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
12 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner reveals 'fun' part of Timothée Chalamet romance and future family plans

Kylie Jenner reveals 'fun' part of Timothée Chalamet romance and future family plans
an hour ago