PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March

PlayStation has officially launched a new batch of free games, following its monopoly of releasing some exciting games every month.
The recently introduced titles will appear on PS Plus Essential this month. If you are already a subscriber, then you can redeem these games and add them to their libraries for the whole month.
Playstation Plus free games announced
As PlayStation announced last week, the four new games set to hit the PS Plus this month are PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise, Slime Rancher 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road.
PGA Tour 2K25
It’s a part of the long-running golf franchise of video games, allowing players to create a golfer and outdo their rivals in several tournaments across a variety of courses.
Monster Hunter Rise
The recently introduced game may be less impactful as World or Wilds, but it builds upon the series’ formula and interesting style.
The game lets players create a hunter, aiming to kill or capture some monsters out in the world.
Slime Rancher 2
Do you enjoy open-ended gameplay with some grinding involved? If yes, then Slime Rancher 2 is one of the best games for you.
It will let you travel to a distant planet where players can initiate a ranch to raise and breed smiles that offers you different ways to upgrade your structure.