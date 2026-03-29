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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Final Fantasy 9 remake put on hold amid development uncertainty: Report

Final Fantasy 9, the original game, is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Final Fantasy 9 remake put on hold amid development uncertainty: Report
Final Fantasy 9 remake put on hold amid development uncertainty: Report

The next Final Fantasy remake, a long rumored title, has reportedly been put on ice, sparking disappointment among the gaming enthusiasts.

As per credible tipster NatetheHate, the game's manufacturer Square Enix has halted its development for some time now.

Final Fantasy 7’s remakes have revived the classic Sony PlayStation title, expanding it into a trilogy with some alterations. A few days back, leaker NateTheHate shared new details, suggesting a remake of Final Fantasy 9.

Final Fantasy 9 remake plans may get delayed

During a podcast, NateTheHate revealed that the FF9 remake was still “on ice” at Square Enix. However, he stated that the studio may return to the project in the future.

NateTheHate said, “So, the last update I had on it was that the game is still on ice. Now, on ice with Square Enix could mean they may return to it one day, but as far as I’ve heard, there’s been no new movement with it. Hopefully, one day Square Enix returns to it, and we may see a Final Fantasy 9 remake come to light.”

Final Fantasy 9 availability

Final Fantasy 9, the original game, is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

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