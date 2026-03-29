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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Kimi Antonelli makes F1 history, becomes youngest title leader after Japanese GP win

The Italian teen won the Japanese Grand Prix, becoming the youngest F1 title leader in the sport's history

  • By Hania Jamil
Kimi Antonelli makes F1 history, becomes youngest title leader after Japanese GP win
Kimi Antonelli makes F1 history, becomes youngest title leader after Japanese GP win

Mercedes' driver Kimi Antonelli continues to enjoy a spectacular F1 season, as he wins the Japanese Grand Prix and becomes the youngest championship leader.

The 19-year-old dropped from pole to sixth at the start of the race before claiming the fastest title at Suzuka.

He led the championship after three races, just two weeks after he won his career's first Grand Prix in China.

Kimi's teammate George Russell finished fourth behind Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

World champion Lando Norris was fifth ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Moreover, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had won in Japan for the past four years, was eighth after starting from 11th on the grid.

"It feels pretty good, it is too early to think about the championship but we are on [a] good way," said Antonelli.

He added, "In the race, I had a terrible start. Just need to check what happened but then I was lucky with the safety car to be in the lead and then the pace was just incredible."

Meanwhile, another last-year rookie, Oliver Bearman, suffered a terrifying incident after a major crash, suffering a 50G impact against the barriers when he crashed out at Spoon corner after having to swerve to leave the track to avoid smashing into the rear of Franco Colapinto, because of the extreme difference in closing speed between the two cars.

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