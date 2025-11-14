Sci-Tech

Blue Origin's new Glenn rocket booster made history with successful launch

The New Glenn’s seven BE-4 engines powered the rocket into space before the first stage separated and started its controlled return

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Blue Origins new Glenn rocket booster made history with successful launch
Blue Origin's new Glenn rocket booster made history with successful launch

Blue Origin made history on Thursday with the successful landing of its 18-story New Glenn rocket booster on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

The landing happened nine minutes after launch from Cape Canaveral, marking the first time a company other than SpaceX has recovered an orbital-class booster.

The launch, delayed earlier by solar system and weather, carried two NASA EXCAPADE science investigations on a two-year path toward Mars.

The New Glenn’s seven BE-4 engines powered the rocket into space before the first stage separated and started its controlled return.

The booster reignited its engines twice to slow down and landed accurately on the recovery ship “Jacklyn,” 375 miles offshore.

Blue Origin enhanced propellant and thermal systems following a failed recovery attempt in January.

The significant milestone cements Blue Origin’s position as a new player in reusable heavy-lift rockets, long dominated by SpaceX.

It further plans to fly this recovered booster again in 2026 to lift off its Blue Moon Mark 1 lunar lander, part of NASA’s Artemis program.

Meanwhile, New Glenn’s second stage successfully launched NASA’s ESCAPADE twin satellites that will study how the study wind interacts with Mars’ thin atmosphere.

The high-end rocket was built by Rocket Lab, the low-cost mission will reach Mars in 2027 and start science operations in 2028.

NASA selected Blue Origin for deployment at a reduced cost, accepting the risks of flying on a new rocket.

Advertisement
Advertisement

OpenAI releases pilot group chats across different countries

OpenAI releases pilot group chats across different countries
OpenAI's pilot group chats is currently accessible to Plus, Free, and Team users

Vine reboot: Twitter co-founder leads diVine launch

Vine reboot: Twitter co-founder leads diVine launch
An app with a similar format to Vine that allows no AI-generated content on its platform is on the market

Hitler's DNA study uncovers unexpected disorder, settles Jewish ancestry claims

Hitler's DNA study uncovers unexpected disorder, settles Jewish ancestry claims
A new documentary has analysed blood found in Adolf Hitler's bunker, where he shot himself in 1945

TikTok releases Bulletin Board for creators to directly connect with followers

TikTok releases Bulletin Board for creators to directly connect with followers
Creators can also set up a Bulletin Board via their inbox, switch its visibility on their profile, and select a custom name

Spotify brings new Premium Platinum plan across five countries

Spotify brings new Premium Platinum plan across five countries
Existing subscribers will retain their plans; however, new users are required to select from the updated tiers

Spotify introduces shuffle option to offer fresh listening experience

Spotify introduces shuffle option to offer fresh listening experience
Spotify's new update lets both free and premium users can now click any song to play next without rearranging their queue

Apple rolls out Digital ID for iPhone users to add Passport to Apple Wallet

Apple rolls out Digital ID for iPhone users to add Passport to Apple Wallet
Apple now provides a convenient option for domestic identification, while maintaining privacy

OpenAI unveils ‘more conversational’ and human-like AI GPT-5.1

OpenAI unveils ‘more conversational’ and human-like AI GPT-5.1
OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.1 with enhanced personalities and capabilities for everyday use

Anthropic reveals plans to invest $50bn in new US data centres

Anthropic reveals plans to invest $50bn in new US data centres
The Claude chatbot manufacturer Anthropic entirely focuses on enterprise clients, unlike OpenAI’s consumer-first approach

IBM launches quantum processor, plans to achieve fault-tolerant computing by 2029

IBM launches quantum processor, plans to achieve fault-tolerant computing by 2029
IBM also announced the latest quantum software that significantly enhances circuit accuracy by 24%

Starlink joins hands with Vodacom to expand internet access across Africa

Starlink joins hands with Vodacom to expand internet access across Africa
The collaboration is Starlink’s largest collaboration in Africa, exceeding its previous agreements with Airtel

Apple launches iPhone Pocket in partnership with ISSEY MIYAKE

Apple launches iPhone Pocket in partnership with ISSEY MIYAKE
Users can access iPhone Pocker from the official site of Apple and select Apple Store locations all across the globe