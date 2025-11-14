Blue Origin's new Glenn rocket booster made history with successful launch

Blue Origin made history on Thursday with the successful landing of its 18-story New Glenn rocket booster on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean.
The landing happened nine minutes after launch from Cape Canaveral, marking the first time a company other than SpaceX has recovered an orbital-class booster.
The launch, delayed earlier by solar system and weather, carried two NASA EXCAPADE science investigations on a two-year path toward Mars.
The New Glenn’s seven BE-4 engines powered the rocket into space before the first stage separated and started its controlled return.
The booster reignited its engines twice to slow down and landed accurately on the recovery ship “Jacklyn,” 375 miles offshore.
Blue Origin enhanced propellant and thermal systems following a failed recovery attempt in January.
The significant milestone cements Blue Origin’s position as a new player in reusable heavy-lift rockets, long dominated by SpaceX.
It further plans to fly this recovered booster again in 2026 to lift off its Blue Moon Mark 1 lunar lander, part of NASA’s Artemis program.
Meanwhile, New Glenn’s second stage successfully launched NASA’s ESCAPADE twin satellites that will study how the study wind interacts with Mars’ thin atmosphere.
The high-end rocket was built by Rocket Lab, the low-cost mission will reach Mars in 2027 and start science operations in 2028.
NASA selected Blue Origin for deployment at a reduced cost, accepting the risks of flying on a new rocket.