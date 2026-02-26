News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Google’s Gemini AI receives update to automate multi-step tasks on Android

The latest feature is currently available in beta, and will select apps in the food, and other categories

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
In a significant update, Google has announced a series of significant upgrades to its Gemini AI-powered features on the Android operating system.

With this update, users can easily manage multi-step tasks such as ordering an Uber or food delivery.

These automations comes with a range of other Gemini enhancements shipping today, such as diversification of scam detection for phone calls and Circle to Search updates that enables users to detect all the items on your phone’s screen.

The automations, explains Google, enables users to assign their duties to Gemini.

To prevent misuse, the Alphabet-owned Google has introduced some additional safeguards. Automations need explicit user commands, run in a secure virtual window, and enable real-time monitoring so users can stop tasks if required.

The system can only access limit apps, ensuring improved device data.

Google is expanding its Scam Detection feature for phone calls to Samsung Galaxy S26 users in USA.

Moreover, Circle to Search now supports multi-object recognition, enabling users to browse for everything visible on their screen at once.

The updates reflect Google’s wider push to incorporate Gemini more deeply into the Android ecosystem.

Availability

Google's latest update is currently available in beta, and will select apps in the food, and other categories.

It is pertinent to mention that only Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S26 series users will be able to access the Gemini app, accessible only in the US and Korea. 

