Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK

Amazon has announced a significant upgrade to its Fire TV app, making streaming content easier on its Fire TV.
With this update, Fire TV users will be able to access the app on their handsets as a second remote. Users can easily scroll through movies, manage watch lists, and play shows on their TV using their mobile devices without touching the Fire Stick remote.
According to the e-commerce giant, the update will soon be accessible for UK users in the near future.
Amazon stated, “Millions of customers use our Fire TV mobile app as a backup remote, but we knew it could do more. The redesigned app adds the ability to browse content, manage your watchlist, and play titles on your TV—all with a look and feel that matches the new Fire TV design.
“Now you can use your phone as a second screen to discover what to watch next or add a friend’s show recommendation to your watchlist when you’re away from home. “The Fire TV mobile app is available to download for free and will be available to all customers over the coming weeks,” the company added.
Originally launched in 2014, Fire TV is one of the most popular streaming platforms, with several apps, including Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.
With over 300 million Fire TV device users worldwide, this huge number of users makes it one of the biggest streaming services.