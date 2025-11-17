Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul: Boxing clash set to rock Miami this December

Exciting news for boxing fans!
Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is all set to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in a highly anticipated boxing clash.
While initial reports suggesting a fight between Joshua and Paul were denied, the match has now been confirmed.
The fight which is scheduled to take place on December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami will be broadcast live on Netflix and will have eight rounds, each lasting three minutes.
This fight between Paul and Joshua is a replacement match.
As per multiple reports, Paul was originally supposed to fight Gervonta Davis in an exhibition earlier this month, but that fight was cancelled due to a lawsuit filed against Davis by his ex-girlfriend.
This will be Joshua’s first fight against an American since his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September.
"This isn't an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day," said 28-year-old Paul as per BBC Sports.
"When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no-one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted,” he added.
Paul first gained fame through his YouTube channel, which now has nearly 21 million subscribers.