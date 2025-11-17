Sports

Travis Kelce breaks Chiefs' all-time touchdown record, refuses media request

Patrick Mahomes praises Travis Kelce's work ethic after a record-breaking game for Chiefs

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Travis Kelce breaks Chiefs all-time touchdown record, refuses media request
Travis Kelce breaks Chiefs' all-time touchdown record, refuses media request

Travis Kelce once again made history with the Kansas City Chiefs but declined to discuss it after the team loss.

According to NBC Sports, the American football tight end on Sunday, November 16, broke the Chiefs’ record for the most total touchdowns during the team’s 22-19 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

The loss has put the Chiefs’ hopes of continuing their streak of AFC West titles on a ventilator, as they are on the edge of missing playoffs and at 5-5 on the year.

The team's serious situation has made Kelce worried, who declines to talk to reporters about the new milestone.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback told media, “If you’re going to ask me about the record, I could [sic] care less about that right now.”

However, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed 29-of-45 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception, paid tribute to Kelce on passing Priest Holmes for the most in Chiefs franchise history.

The 30-year-old said, “He deserves it. The work he puts in every day… It speaks to the person he is to go out there and break that record. It came at a big moment in the game, and that’s usually when (Kelce) makes those plays.”

Kelce during the weekend game caught 9 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, bringing his 2025 season total to 50 receptions for 631 yards and three touchdowns.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Portugal vs Armenia: Ronaldo cheers as team secures 2026 World Cup spot

Portugal vs Armenia: Ronaldo cheers as team secures 2026 World Cup spot
The Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in his sixth World Cup

Ronaldo sends strong message to Portugal teammates ahead of Armenia clash

Ronaldo sends strong message to Portugal teammates ahead of Armenia clash
Cristiano Ronaldo has been sent home from international duty following his red card against Ireland

UFC 322 results: Makhachev continues record-breaking streak with dominant win

UFC 322 results: Makhachev continues record-breaking streak with dominant win
Islam Makhachev dominated Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 to claim the UFC welterweight belt

Benn ends 35-year wait for revenge with crushing victory over Eubank Jr

Benn ends 35-year wait for revenge with crushing victory over Eubank Jr
Conor Benn dominates Chris Eubank Jr, claims unanimous decision victory in middleweight clash

Ronaldo's reaction to first international red card revealed by Fernandes

Ronaldo's reaction to first international red card revealed by Fernandes
Cristiano Ronaldo received his first-ever red card with Portugal during World Cup qualifier against Ireland

Alcaraz, Sinner to clash in the last showdown of season at ATP Finals

Alcaraz, Sinner to clash in the last showdown of season at ATP Finals
Carlos Alcaraz leads 10-5 in head-to-head against Sinner heading into the ATP Finals

Kenny Easley, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 66

Kenny Easley, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 66
Kenny Easley was recently honoured as one of the Seahawks’ Top 50 players of all time

MLS, Apple announce major changes to streaming agreement

MLS, Apple announce major changes to streaming agreement
MLS and Apple have agreed to a revised media rights deal which includes higher payments

Jannik Sinner makes ATP Finals history with third consecutive championship spot

Jannik Sinner makes ATP Finals history with third consecutive championship spot
Jannik Sinner's win against De Minaur was his 30th consecutive victory in indoor hard courts

Joseph Parker breaks silence after positive cocaine test

Joseph Parker breaks silence after positive cocaine test
Joseph Parker could face a suspension of up to two years for failing the drug test

Alcaraz aims to break Australian Open title drought ahead of 2026 season

Alcaraz aims to break Australian Open title drought ahead of 2026 season
Carlos Alcaraz set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in ATP Finals semifinals after retaining top spot

Messi to receive permanent tribute at Barcelona's Camp Nou, says president

Messi to receive permanent tribute at Barcelona's Camp Nou, says president
Lionel Messi to be honored with statue at renovated Camp Nou, celebrating Barcelona legacy