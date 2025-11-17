Travis Kelce breaks Chiefs' all-time touchdown record, refuses media request

Travis Kelce once again made history with the Kansas City Chiefs but declined to discuss it after the team loss.
According to NBC Sports, the American football tight end on Sunday, November 16, broke the Chiefs’ record for the most total touchdowns during the team’s 22-19 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.
The loss has put the Chiefs’ hopes of continuing their streak of AFC West titles on a ventilator, as they are on the edge of missing playoffs and at 5-5 on the year.
The team's serious situation has made Kelce worried, who declines to talk to reporters about the new milestone.
The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback told media, “If you’re going to ask me about the record, I could [sic] care less about that right now.”
However, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed 29-of-45 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception, paid tribute to Kelce on passing Priest Holmes for the most in Chiefs franchise history.
The 30-year-old said, “He deserves it. The work he puts in every day… It speaks to the person he is to go out there and break that record. It came at a big moment in the game, and that’s usually when (Kelce) makes those plays.”
Kelce during the weekend game caught 9 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, bringing his 2025 season total to 50 receptions for 631 yards and three touchdowns.