Australian Paralympic star Paige Greco tragically passes away at 28 

Australian Paralympics gold medal-winning cyclist Paige Greco has died aged 28 after a “sudden medical episode.”

According to Sports Star, Paige, who was born with cerebral palsy, die on Sunday at her Adelaide home, family announces on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Her mother Natalie Greco said in a statement released through AusCycling, “While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia. Paige cherished the connections she made through her sport, and we take comfort in knowing how widely she was loved.”

Greco also claimed multiple world championship titles, most recently earning bronze in the 2025 World Championship road race in Belgium in August.

AusCycling chief executive Marne Fechner asserted, “Paige was an extraordinary athlete who achieved outstanding accomplishments at the highest levels of our sport. Much more than that, she touched the lives of everyone around her with her positive spirit and courageous outlook.”

She won Australia’s first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, setting the world record in the women’s C1–3 3,000-metre individual pursuit.

Greco also won bronze medals in the women’s C1–3 road race and time trial, cementing her status as a top competitor across both track and road.

