Kylian Mbappe takes PSG to court over alleged unpaid wages, transfer dispute

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are facing off in court over a multi-million-euro dispute.

Mbappe and PSG’s clash involves huge sums of money, with the player claiming 263 million euros (£231.5m) including 55 million euros (£46.3m) in unpaid wages, due to a contract dispute and alleged mistreatment.

On the other hand, the club demanding 240 million euros (£211m) in return as compensation for Mbappe's failed 300m euros transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in 2023.

Mbappe then moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer the summer after the dispute.

The court handling the dispute is expected to take several weeks before giving a verdict.

Conflict began in July 2023 when Mbappe refused to move to the Saudi Pro League.

He believes PSG sidelined him as a consequence of rejecting the transfer and not agreeing to a contract extension.

Mbappe was left out of PSG’s pre-season tour and the first match of the season but was later reinstated.

PSG state that this happened after he agreed to give up part of his end-of-contract payments to help the club financially.

However, Mbappe's representatives have dismissed this as "fantasy", with the player still waiting for salary and bonus payments.

