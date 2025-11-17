Ronaldo vs Messi: Matthaus shares his take on GOAT debate

Ballon d’Or winner Lothar Matthaus has offered his take on the never-ending GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Both Messi and Ronaldo are undoubtedly recognize as the greatest footballers and for the past two decades, both the football stars have been competing to be called the greatest footballer of all time.
Fans have long debated whether Ronaldo or Messi is the greatest football ever.
Asked to pick between the two football legends, Matthaus said, “I am a fan of Messi because of his style. I don’t like to say Messi is better than Ronaldo, because they have different styles," as per GOAL.
He went on to share, "Ronaldo has more power and is physically stronger. Messi is smarter. If Ronaldo makes a short entertainment with Messi, it’s a long entertainment. And for this, I prefer Messi more."
"He has been more important for football in the last 15 years. If I had a chance to play with one of these two, it would have been definitely the maestro from Argentina," Matthaus added.
Both the football legends are now expected to participate in next summer’s World Cup.
Ronaldo has already confirmed his presence after Portugal secured qualification and this tournament is likely to be his last appearance in international football.