Kseniya Alexandrova, former Miss Universe contestant, dies tragically at 30

Former Miss Universe contestant, Kseniya Alexandrova, has passed away at the age of 30 in a tragic car accident.
Her death was confirmed on August 13 by her modeling agency, Modus Vivendis, in a statement, which reads, “We are deeply saddened to announce that our dear colleague and friend, model Kseniya Alexandrova, left us last night.”
“We are sincerely heartbroken and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege to meet Kseniya,” the statement added.
Her sudden death has hardly hit the ones who knew the model.
The incident reportedly occurred when an elk unexpectedly collided with the car, driven by her husband. She succumbed to severe brain injuries.
“From the moment it darted onto the road to the collision, everything happened in a blink of an eye. I didn’t have time for a reaction,” her husband informed Rossiyskaya Gazeta, recalling that Alexandrova was unconscious after the horrific accident.
She was immediately rushed to the hospital and was admitted to Moscow, but unfortunately, she couldn’t survive, and succumbed to critical injuries on August 12.
A glimpse into Kseniya Alexandrova's journey
On March 22, 2025 Alexandrova announced her wedding with a photograph on Instagram.
In addition to her modeling career, the Russian model won Miss Universe pageant and was also the first runner-up in that year’s Miss Russia competition.