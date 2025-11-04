Jake Paul blasts Davis after exhibition fight cancellation: ‘Piece of garbage’

Jake Paul slammed Gervonta Davis after their exhibition match was cancelled following serious allegations against “Tank.”
According to USA Today, Paul blasts “Tank” Davis after their Monday, November 03, fight was called off following the accusation of attacking a woman against the World Boxing Association lightweight titleholder.
The American influencer and actor criticising Davis on X wrote, “Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits.”
“If you support this man, you support the most vile sin a man can commit. I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight,” he continued.
In the long post on social media, the co-founder of boxing promotion Most Valuable Promotions expressed concern on how the “devilish men” gain popularity in sports and culture and advised fans to look beyond Davis’ “fake streetwear pieces ‘SWAG’” and find more meaningful qualities to support.
Notably, Davis is facing a civil lawsuit and criminal investigation against the allegation of attacking a woman who claimed to have had an intimate relationship with the boxer five months prior to the attack.