Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City

A recent survey revealed an unexpected winner for the best cheddar cheese in the UK.
In a survey conducted by Which? a supermarket, Tesco's own brand cheddar has emerged as the top cheddar, surpassing the well-known Cathedral City cheddar.
The survey assessed various cheddars by considering factors such as their aroma, appearance, taste and texture, as per ExpressUK.
The Tesco's Finest Mature English Cheddar earned score of 78% in the taste test and was praised as great option for cheese enthusiasts.
The cheese is priced at £3.80 for a 350g block and can be purchased at Tesco stores.
The second-place winner in the taste test was M&S Cornish Cove Mature Cheddar Cheese, which received a score of 73%.
"Our testers loved the look of this cheese and highly rated its first, smooth texture. Most also thought its salt level and strength of flavour were just right. People found it pleasingly crumbly and creamy, too," the officials noted.
Benefits of cheddar cheese:
Cheddar cheese has a good nutritional profile, offering protein, important minerals like iodine and phosphorus and several vitamins like B2, B5 and B12.
However, experts also advice eating cheddar in moderation as it contains high levels of saturated fat and salt.