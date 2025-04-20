Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 20, 2025

The survey assessed various cheddars by considering factors such as their aroma, appearance, taste and texture,

Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City
Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City

A recent survey revealed an unexpected winner for the best cheddar cheese in the UK.

In a survey conducted by Which? a supermarket, Tesco's own brand cheddar has emerged as the top cheddar, surpassing the well-known Cathedral City cheddar.

The survey assessed various cheddars by considering factors such as their aroma, appearance, taste and texture, as per ExpressUK.

The Tesco's Finest Mature English Cheddar earned score of 78% in the taste test and was praised as great option for cheese enthusiasts.

The cheese is priced at £3.80 for a 350g block and can be purchased at Tesco stores.

The second-place winner in the taste test was M&S Cornish Cove Mature Cheddar Cheese, which received a score of 73%.

"Our testers loved the look of this cheese and highly rated its first, smooth texture. Most also thought its salt level and strength of flavour were just right. People found it pleasingly crumbly and creamy, too," the officials noted.

Benefits of cheddar cheese:

Cheddar cheese has a good nutritional profile, offering protein, important minerals like iodine and phosphorus and several vitamins like B2, B5 and B12.

However, experts also advice eating cheddar in moderation as it contains high levels of saturated fat and salt.

Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service

Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service
Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City

Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City
Britney Spears honored by Tyla at Coachella amid Bobby Brown backlash

Britney Spears honored by Tyla at Coachella amid Bobby Brown backlash

SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites

SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites
Lion kills 14-year-old girl near Nairobi National Park, authorities searching for animal
Lion kills 14-year-old girl near Nairobi National Park, authorities searching for animal
Pope Francis greets Easter crowds with blessings after overcoming pneumonia
Pope Francis greets Easter crowds with blessings after overcoming pneumonia
DHL halts high-value deliveries to US amid trade tensions
DHL halts high-value deliveries to US amid trade tensions
Olo: University of California scientists discover ‘new colour’ unlike any other
Olo: University of California scientists discover ‘new colour’ unlike any other
Anti-Trump protests erupt in US: Thousands rally in Washington, New York
Anti-Trump protests erupt in US: Thousands rally in Washington, New York
Zelenskyy claims ‘Russian assault operations continue’ despite Easter ceasfire
Zelenskyy claims ‘Russian assault operations continue’ despite Easter ceasfire
Vance meets with Vatican No. 2 to discuss migrants issue
Vance meets with Vatican No. 2 to discuss migrants issue
Putin calls for brief Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, Zelenskyy reacts
Putin calls for brief Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, Zelenskyy reacts
Easter tragedy in Australia: Wild waves claim five lives
Easter tragedy in Australia: Wild waves claim five lives
US Supreme Court blocks deportation of detained Venezuelans
US Supreme Court blocks deportation of detained Venezuelans
Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old road beneath sea in Croatia
Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old road beneath sea in Croatia
Elon Musk on meeting with PM Narendra Modi: 'It was an honour'
Elon Musk on meeting with PM Narendra Modi: 'It was an honour'