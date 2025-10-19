Entertainment

Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit bassist and co-founder, passes away at 48

Limp Bizkit announces the tragic death of its bassist and founding member Sam Rivers on social media

Sam Rivers has breathed his last.

On Saturday, October 18, Limp Bizkit’s official Instagram account announced the heartbreaking death of its founding member and bassist at age 48 through a sorrowful post.

Limp Bizkit, founded in 1994, is an American nu metal band from Jacksonville, Florida, which consists of lead vocalist Fred Durst, drummer John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland and turntablist DJ Lethal.

Sharing a photo of Rivers that stated, “the one and only SAM RIVERS,” they captioned, “In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers.”

“Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound,” they continued.

The iconic band went on to recall the heartwarming memories they made with the late bassist, saying that each of the moment meant more because Rivers was there.

Adding more to the emotional tribute, the band called Sam Rivers “once-in-a-lifetime kind of human” and “a true legend of legends,” noting that his spirit will live forever in every groove, stage, and memory.

“We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends. — Fred, Wes, John & DJ Lethal,” they concluded.

Notably, Sam Rivers’ cause of death has not been revealed yet.

About Sam Rivers’ Limp Bizkit:

After becoming friends with Fred Durst while working a retail job, Sam Rivers teamed up with him to form a nu-metal band Limp Bizkit in 1994.

The band soon grew in popularity and became one of the genre’s most influential groups of the ‘90s and 2000s, having many hit tracks, including Break Stuff, Take a Look Around, and My Way.

Rivers parted ways with the band in 2015 after suffering complications in the liver due to excessive drinking. However, he rejoined Limo Bizkit three years later after undergoing a liver transplant.

