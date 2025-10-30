Pierre Robert, WMMR radio jockey, passes away tragically at 70

Pierre Robert has passed away.
On Wednesday, October 29, Beasley Media Group – Florida-based owner and operator of radio stations in the US – confirmed that the legendary American radio disc jockey died at the age of 70.
In a statement released by the organization, it was revealed that Robert was found dead in his Pennsylvania home and his cause of death is yet to be determined.
"We are very saddened to share the passing of legendary 93.3 WMMR Radio Personality Pierre Robert. According to police reports, Pierre was found deceased in his home on Wednesday, 10/29. The circumstances surrounding his passing are not yet known. No foul play is suspected," they stated.
The organization continued, "A true radio icon, Pierre was one of the most recognized personalities in the City of Philadelphia. He joined the rock station back in 1981 and hosted the midday show with his unabashed love for music, his listeners, and the city."
"The entire WMMR and Beasley Media Group family are deeply saddened by this incredible loss. Our condolences go out to Pierre Robert’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," they sadly concluded.
Who was Pierre Robert?
William Pierre Robert, born on August 1, 1955, was an American radio disc jockey and on-air personality for WMMR in Philadelphia, where he worked for 44 years, from 1981 until his death in 2025.
Famous for his optimistic attitude, the radio star and DJ was a fixture at 93.3 WMMR in Philadelphia.