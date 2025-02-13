King Charles, Queen Camilla get touching gifts from fans in Middlesbrough

King Charles and Queen Camilla are receiving love from the people of Middlesbrough!
The British royals on Thursday, February 13, marked a milestone moment by visiting the town, making it the first-ever visit in 32 years from a monarch.
Previously, Queen Elizabeth II had a royal visit to Middlesbrough in 1993 where she officially inaugurated Pallister Park.
In the new outing, the King and Queen enjoyed their day out in the town’s International Centre, where they received heartfelt gifts from young royal fans, the Daily Mail reported.
To mark Valentine’s Day, the children present at the Centre were taking part in a craft activity, making adorable cards, which they handed over to Charles and Camilla while meeting them.
The sweet Valentine's Day cards featured touching messages from the fans for their King and Queen.
“Welcome King Charles you are the best King ever! I love you so, so much. You are welcomed to Middlesbrough xxx. Love you, from Ruth,” read one of the cards.
Another featured a text stating, “To Queen Camilla. I hope you enjoyed your time here. From Hiyab.”
During the outing, King Charles and Queen Camilla were warmly welcomed with a special “Welcome” song from a North East Opera group, which they performed in multiple languages.
The royals also participated in a game of table tennis with children.
Moreover, Charles and Camilla also met those involved in The Junction Foundation and Together Middlesbrough and Cleveland organisations, as well as officers from Cleveland Police and young people from The King's Trust demonstrating a knife crime education workshop.
King Charles and Queen Camilla also engaged in multiple other engagements, including meeting with Middlesbrough Environment City charity workers and representatives from Repod Doctors.