London's Heathrow airport halts operation due to power outage

London's largest international airport Heathrow has completely shutdown due to power outage.
According to CNN, the airport made the announcement on Friday, March 21, 2025 that the facility will remain closed all day due to a system failure caused by a large fire nearby.
The Heathrow Airport turned to their X account to share an official statement, which read, "Due to a fire at an electric substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage."
"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March," it added.
Furthermore, the London Fire Brigade also revealed that a transformer within a power station in Hayes, London was on fire.
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were responding to the blaze.
At least 150 people have been evacuated and authorities have set-up a 200 metre barrier as a precaution.
The firefighters were called at the scene at around 11:23 p.m. on Thursday night and crew have been responding to the fire since then.
Notably, the cause of fire remains unknown and passengers are advised to avoid travelling towards Heathrow Airport, and to contact their airline for further information.