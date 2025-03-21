World

London's Heathrow airport halts operation due to power outage

London's Heathrow Airport faces complete shutdown because of power failure and fire near the building

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Londons largest airport halts operation due to power outage
London's largest airport halts operation due to power outage 

London's largest international airport Heathrow has completely shutdown due to power outage.

According to CNN, the airport made the announcement on Friday, March 21, 2025 that the facility will remain closed all day due to a system failure caused by a large fire nearby.

The Heathrow Airport turned to their X account to share an official statement, which read, "Due to a fire at an electric substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage."

"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March," it added. 

Related: Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike

Furthermore, the London Fire Brigade also revealed that a transformer within a power station in Hayes, London was on fire.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were responding to the blaze.

At least 150 people have been evacuated and authorities have set-up a 200 metre barrier as a precaution.

The firefighters were called at the scene at around 11:23 p.m. on Thursday night and crew have been responding to the fire since then.

Related: Delta Air Lines faces lawsuit after plane flipped over at Toronto airport

Notably, the cause of fire remains unknown and passengers are advised to avoid travelling towards Heathrow Airport, and to contact their airline for further information.

Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education
Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education
Japan plans to build world's first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours
Japan plans to build world's first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours
$30 ticket turns into $15M fortune for Florida man
$30 ticket turns into $15M fortune for Florida man
US denies entry to French scientist over anti-Trump texts
US denies entry to French scientist over anti-Trump texts
UK braces for warmest day of 2025 as spring equinox arrives
UK braces for warmest day of 2025 as spring equinox arrives
UK hidden gem: This picturesque village feels like Disney movie
UK hidden gem: This picturesque village feels like Disney movie
Discover 5 least visited US national parks for your next adventure
Discover 5 least visited US national parks for your next adventure
Poland’s beech claims fourth straight European Tree of the Year title
Poland’s beech claims fourth straight European Tree of the Year title
China's capital punishment claims lives of four Canadians
China's capital punishment claims lives of four Canadians
Donald Trump faces lawsuit over shocking move to scrap education department
Donald Trump faces lawsuit over shocking move to scrap education department
Top 10 world happiest countries in 2025 revealed
Top 10 world happiest countries in 2025 revealed
France to distribute 'survival manual' to all citizens amid rising threats
France to distribute 'survival manual' to all citizens amid rising threats