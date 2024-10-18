King Charles spotted at Heathrow airport before jetting off to Australia: Photos

King Charles III has jetted off to Australia for his highly anticipated international tour with Queen Camilla.
As per the exclusive video and photos obtained by Sun, Charles was spotted at the back of a luxury car while heading to the airport.
The cancer-stricken monarch was driven to the airport in a convoy of vehicles on Thursday morning.
In one of the photos, his workers were seen picking out his suitcases from the back of the car.
Charles looked dapper in a black three-piece suit, while Camilla was not spotted in the photos as she will reunite with him in Singapore, where the queen is travelling separately after a private break.
As per the outlet, the couple will then change fly to Sydney, where they will arrive on late Friday night for an official welcome.
The 75-year-old will reportedly attend 36 engagements during his nine-day tour to the oceanic country, followed by an official state visit to Samoa.
This tour will mark King Charles first official international trip to Australia since ascending to the throne in September, 2022.
It is also King's first state visit since being diagnosed with cancer in January this year.