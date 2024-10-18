King Charles spotted at Heathrow airport before jetting off to Australia: Photos

Royal

Queen Camilla and King Charles will officially kick off their 11-day trip to Australia, Samoa today, October 18, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
King Charles III has jetted off to Australia for his highly anticipated international tour with Queen Camilla.

As per the exclusive video and photos obtained by Sun, Charles was spotted at the back of a luxury car while heading to the airport.

Photo courtesy: The Sun
Photo courtesy: The Sun

The cancer-stricken monarch was driven to the airport in a convoy of vehicles on Thursday morning.

In one of the photos, his workers were seen picking out his suitcases from the back of the car.

Photo Courtesy: The Sun
Photo Courtesy: The Sun

Charles looked dapper in a black three-piece suit, while Camilla was not spotted in the photos as she will reunite with him in Singapore, where the queen is travelling separately after a private break.

As per the outlet, the couple will then change fly to Sydney, where they will arrive on late Friday night for an official welcome.

The 75-year-old will reportedly attend 36 engagements during his nine-day tour to the oceanic country, followed by an official state visit to Samoa.

This tour will mark King Charles first official international trip to Australia since ascending to the throne in September, 2022.

It is also King's first state visit since being diagnosed with cancer in January this year.

Royal News

Prince Harry’s UK return depends on ONE key condition of Meghan Markle
Prince William cracks naughty joke after dog jumps at him during latest appearance
King Charles once ‘shrieked’ at food wrap: New book reveals
Prince Harry pushes permanent return to UK further away than ever
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
King Charles makes emotional confession about Australia before kicking off tour
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Prince Harry stuns fans with his never-before-seen skill in viral footage
King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes
Prince William awards New Zealand's former PM Jacinda Ardern a special honour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make MAJOR move before King Charles royal tour
Prince William reveals ‘big challenge’ and ‘agenda’ at Centrepoint Awards