Will Apple launch iPhone Air 2 or not? New reports clear confusion

The real priority for the next iPhone Air is the transition to a new 2-nanometer A20 chip that enhances battery life

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone Air 2 because of weak sales.

As per The Information, the phone was only pushed back by six months, moving from a fall 2026 release to spring 2027.

A recent report from Gurman revealed that the iPhone Air 2 was not originally planned for a 2026 release in the current months, meaning the narrative regarding poor sales causing a delay isn’t accurate.

A recent report suggested the Cupertino-based tech giant required extra time to add a second camera, Gurman stated.

The real priority for the next iPhone Air is the transition to a new 2-nanometer A20 chip that enhances battery life.

Supply chain reports also support that this chip will be built on TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process.

Gurman remains skeptical, as it adds a second rear camera. The iPhone Air’s camera area is tightly packed, and redesigning it to add on ultrawide lens, the least-used iPhone camera, seems unlikely unless the dual-camera system from Apple’s foldable iPhone passes down.

Initially, Apple expected the iPhone Air to generate nearly 6–8% of new iPhone sales, similar to the iPhone 16 Plus.

Apart from this, Gurman stated that the company is planning to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models and its foldables in fall 2026, after nearly six months later by the iPhone 18, 18e, and possibly a refreshed iPhone Air.

The iPhone Air will act as an experimenting item for technologies that will be used in the forthcoming foldable iPhone. 

