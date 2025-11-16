Is Apple no longer planning to launch New Mac Pro?

Apple is reportedly not planning to release a new Mac Pro.
A recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested the Cupertino-based tech giant has “largely written off the Mac Pro,” indicating a shift in the company’s professional desktop strategy.
The Mac Pro was last updated in 2023 with the M2 Ultra chip.
The company’s plans for a future model featuring an M4 Ultra chip were reportedly canceled, and it is currently developing on the M5 Ultra chip, which will be used in the Mac Studio.
This revealed that the Mac Pro will not receive any significant updates in 2026.
Gurman mentioned, “From what I’ve heard inside the company, Apple has largely written off the Mac Pro.”
The Mac Studio represents both the present and future of Apple’s professional desktop series.
While the report does not state that Apple will never launch another Mac Pro, the recent focuses on the Mac Studio for users who are currently looking for high-end performance.
The Mac Studio now serves as Apple’s primary solution for professionals who are looking for the most powerful Mac.
This development has sparked debate among users regarding whether Apple should return the Mac Pro or continue focusing on the Mac Studio as its main high-power desktop.