Google expands 'Search Live' worldwide: Details inside

Google announced the expansion of its AI-powered conversational search feature, Search Live, worldwide, to all locations and languages where AI mode is accessible.
On Thursday, the Alphabet-owned Google stated that the feature is now expanded to over 200 countries and territories, allowing users to have interactive conversations with Search in AI Mode, using camera and voice.
'Search Live' is particularly designed for those moments when users require real-time help, and typing out a query just won’t cut it.
How to use 'Search Live' feature?
To go Live with Search, users are required to launch the Google app on Android or iOS and click the Live icon under the Search bar.
Users can resolve their queries with the help of audio response, and continue the conversation with follow-up questions or dive deeper with helpful web links.
It is pertinent to mention that ‘Search Live’ expansion is enabled via Google’s new audio and voice-based model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live that provides more intuitive and natural conversations.
With this significant update, Users from all across the globe can easily engage in a conversion with Search in their preferred language. Google users can also enable the camera to add visual context.
'Search Live' expansion worldwide marks a major shift in the company’s efforts in how information is accessed, moving from static queries to dynamic, multimodal assistance.
The update also highlights Google’s efforts to evolve the 'Search Live' feature into a more personal and capable feature for learning and exploration.